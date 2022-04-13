RESHAPING THE IN-CAR EXPERIENCE: INDIEV ANNOUNCES THE INDI ONE SMART ELECTRIC VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE FOR RESERVATION ON APRIL 13

Global Green CEO William Bridge is INDI's first reservation as part of the organization's exclusive EV company endorsement ; A portion of every presale will be donated to local community sustainability initiatives.

Social media sensation Menswear Dog, Bodhi and its owner Yena Kim , will join the press conference and announce their reservation.

Customers will begin taking delivery of the crossover EV in 2023.

Industry First: Each vehicle pre-order includes a unique gift package based on desired color and trim level.

World-class technology platform empowers owners with their own digital toolbox to bridge the gap between the technology available in your home and office to your personal vehicle.

NEW YORK , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2022 New York International Auto Show, INDIEV announced today the INDI ONE, the company's first all-electric model and the first-ever vehicle with a Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC) capable of high-end gaming, will be available for pre-orders on Wednesday, April 13. Interested buyers can visit www.driveindi.com to place their order with a $100 deposit or visit INDIEV's booth at the Jacob Javits Convention Center from April 15 – 24. Customers will begin taking delivery of their vehicles in Q2 2023.

Additionally, the company announced that William Bridge, CEO of Global Green USA, is the first customer in the world to reserve an INDI ONE. For every reservation, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Global Green, a leader for more than 25 years in advancing sustainable and resilient communities. Bridge and the Global Green Board, as well as its Honorary Board Emeritus, not only support INDI EV's efforts to drive broad adoption of electric vehicles, but have offered their exclusive endorsement of the EV company. Global Green's Honorary Board Emeritus is comprised of many of the world's leading environmental and sustainability activists, including John Paul Dejoria, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dr. Jane Goodall, Norman Lear, Edward Norton, Yoko Ono, Robert Redford, and Ted Turner.

As part of the inaugural model launch, every customer pre-ordering a vehicle will receive a collectible gift that correlates to the selected color and trim level. Customers can choose from nine limited-edition exterior colors inspired by Southern California's sun, surf, and entertainment lifestyle culture:

Pacific Pearl

Sunset

Silverlake

Beverly Blush

Laguna

Melrose

Premiere

Griffith

City Nights

The interior color option is a combination of white and black.

INDI ONE will start at $45,000; a premium model will be priced at $69,000. Customers are eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

Since the company introduced the INDI ONE prototype in 2021, the INDI ONE has become one of the industry's most highly anticipated debuts. The INDI ONE is unlike any other electric vehicle on the market, showcasing INDIEV's expressive design philosophy and a sophisticated technology platform. By offering them a digital toolbox, INDI EV empowers owners to customize and reshape the in-car experience without compromising their individuality.

"The future of smart mobility is in lockstep with the progression of Web3. Consumers today expect their vehicles to come with the required technology and equipment to intuitively adapt to their needs and interests. For some, that means playing podcasts and issuing basic voice commands. For others, it means VR gaming and live streaming. INDI ONE is revolutionary because it's not just a mode of transportation; it was designed from the ground-up to be a technology platform to help you live a better life," explained Andre Hudson, head of design, INDI EV.

Smartphone users frequently update and customize even the most mundane features, like alarms and ring tones, to express their individuality. The INDI ONE gives drivers the freedom to customize their vehicle in countless ways, like changing the sound of the horn, building a dog gate in the trunk, or tuning the vehicle to become the ultimate mobile content creation. Creating a space that learns, responds to, and fits your needs: it's the embodiment of INDI EV's "You Do You" philosophy.

VEHICLE INTEGRATED COMPUTER (VIC)

With no internal combustion engine, the eye-catching tinted glass hood instead covers the heart of the vehicle: the Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC), the first-ever in-vehicle integrated computer capable of high-end gaming and much more. Supported by an open-sourced network and Software Development Kit (SDK) for third-party developers, VIC offers an array of media hardware and services including Life Assistant, a personalized virtual assistant equipped to learn your habits and enhance your life.

VIC's advanced software allows riders (not drivers) to play the latest generation games; capture content while the vehicle is in motion thanks to interior and exterior cameras; live stream videos; and even shoot, edit, and upload content to the cloud – all from inside the vehicle.

"As EV adoption increases, future generations will make their purchasing decisions based on vehicles' computing power and how well their technology supports and enhances their lives. We feel confident that INDI EV is positioned favorably to capture the hearts and minds of these buyers," added Hudson.

SPACIOUS, SPORTY INTERIOR DESIGN

INDI ONE's interior takes full advantage of the design freedom offered by electrification. It offers a beautiful minimalist cabin, with extensive use of sustainable, recycled materials, complemented by a panoramic sunroof window. A flat floor for the cabin provides plenty of legroom for passengers, as well as 43 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. The dashboard screen features the speedometer and range gauge, as the rest of the dash supports a 15-inch center screen for infotainment and navigation, and a 15-inch right screen for passengers.

The center armrest holds a wireless phone charger, USB ports, and a small beverage cooler that fits up to four cans of your favorite beverage.

INTUITIVE SAFETY WARNINGS

INDI's proprietary HALO Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Warning System is an onboard suite of safety features. It consolidates all directional warnings in one place that is easily visible and intuitive to the driver. This system is more intuitive than traditional warning systems and allows users to react quicker to dangers around them.

IMPRESSIVE BATTERY-POWERED PERFORMANCE

The INDI ONE rides on an adjustable air-ride suspension with all-wheel drive (AWD) and is available in a range of battery options to ensure customers always stay connected and in control of their experience. The base model has a 75KW battery capable of a 230-mile range; premium models are powered by a 95KW battery capable of a 300-mile range and producing 470 horsepower and 730 NM of torque for a top speed of 130 miles per hour. It as has a 0-60 mph time of just 4.2 seconds.

ABOUT INDI EV

INDI EV is the future of smart mobility. Created in Los Angeles in 2017, INDI EV specializes in the design of the next generation of electric vehicles. The company's first model, INDI ONE, is a smart electric car with the sector's first onboard supercomputer. The INDI EV ecosystem contains a portfolio of game engine technology, content development, global publishing, mobile platforms, SIM cards, hardware, and VR products to support creative endeavors. For more information, visit, https://driveindi.com and on social media: Discord, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook.

