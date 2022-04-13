Stagwell (STGW) Enters Next Chapter of International Expansion with Launch of Stagwell Brazil

New global office led by Vinicius Reis will anchor Stagwell's investment in Latin America, connecting best-in-class services in the region for accelerated growth

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the opening of a new global office in Brazil to accelerate the company's growth in Latin America and drive collaboration across its local agencies and affiliate partners. Stagwell Brazil is the second international office the company has opened in 2022; in January, Stagwell launched an office in Singapore to accommodate its growth throughout Asia-Pacific.

Stagwell Brazil will be led by Vinicius Reis, Marcos Medeiros, and Andre Kassu. (PRNewswire)

Vinicius Reis will lead the office as President, Stagwell Brazil, alongside CCO & Partner CPB Brazil Andre Kassu and CCO & Partner CPB Brazil Marcos Medeiros. They will work to drive growth and bolster capabilities to serve regional and global clients seeking to reach consumers in the Latin American market. Reis will also continue to lead operations at Stagwell agency CP+B Brazil where he, Marcos, and Andre, have built the agency into a regional force for blue-chip clip engagements with Stella Artois, AB InBev, McCain, Amazon, Activision, Blizzard, Bauducco, PicPay, 99 (DiDi), Diageo, and others. Prior to CP+B Brazil, Reis served as CEO of Havas Digital and held international executive roles at DDB Miami and Lowe Worldwide.

"We're excited to enter this new chapter of our ambitious global expansion, returning to a region I've long believed to be the front door to international expansion for modern brands," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Stagwell Brazil will be a crucial player in the LATAM marketing ecosystem as we continue to grow our best-in-class offering for global clients."

"Stagwell's mission to transform marketing with the power of creativity, data and technology is a powerful differentiating force in the market right now, and we're excited to contribute the network's growth," added Reis. "Our agencies and partners across Latin America represent the best in modern marketing expertise. With Stagwell Brazil, we have the opportunity to drive region-wide collaboration in service of our clients."

Stagwell agencies in Brazil include global travel media firm Ink, communications network Allison+Partners, CP+B Brazil, YML, Locaria, and Code & Theory. Additionally, Stagwell has significantly expanded its footprint across LATAM over the past year via affiliate partnerships with recognized content and media agency networks Anchor Worldwide, Grupo Garnier and The Lab, with teams distributed across Aruba, Costa Rica, Colombia, Curacao, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama. Stagwell's Global Affiliate program has to date signed over 50 affiliates worldwide, representing countries across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Eastern Europe.

