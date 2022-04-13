SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics Inc. and the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts announced a new partnership to help create the future of entertainment together by enhancing cinematic education.

The USC School of Cinematic Arts and Sony Electronics Partner to Support the Next Generation of Filmmakers

Beginning immediately, the USC School of Cinematic Arts will be adding a variety of the latest Sony Imaging equipment to their renowned course curriculum ranging from the Sony Cinema Line of cameras including VENICE 2, FX9 and FX6 models as well as the versatile lineup of Alpha™ mirrorless cameras. Further creative tools such as Pro Audio, high resolution displays and access to cloud services will be made available as well. Sony will also utilize this partnership to help develop and improve their products and services based on customer feedback from students and faculty at the school.

Additionally, this summer the School of Cinematic Arts will be adding a Sony Virtual Production studio featuring Sony's latest Crystal LED B series. Beginning in Fall 2022, a best-in-class education experience for students around the virtual production landscape will be offered at the school. In addition to the collaboration on products, facilities and education, Sony has donated two million dollars (USD) to support the efforts of this new partnership.

"Sony's products are the leading-edge technologies that drive ideas, inspire creativity, and inform the future of cinematic education. Our students are the future creative leaders of our industry, and this partnership will help give them the tools they need to fully realize their education goals and creative ideas," said Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. "We are so excited for the partnership with Sony to invest together in our students' talent and in supporting the innovative cinematic creations of the future."

"We're thrilled to establish this strong partnership with the USC School of Cinematic Arts, one of the best film schools in the world with a long legacy of producing some of the top talent in the filmmaking industry," said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics Inc. "Our community is at the center of everything we do. Through this collaboration, we look forward to fueling creativity for the next generation of filmmakers and seeing the ways in which their art shapes the cinema industry for years to come."

About Sony Electronics Inc.



Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About the USC School of Cinematic Arts



The University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts is one of the leading media schools in the world. Founded in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1929, the USC School of Cinematic Arts has fueled and mirrored the growth of entertainment as an industry and an art form. The School offers comprehensive programs in directing, producing, writing, cinema and media studies, animation and digital arts, production, interactive media and games, all backed by a broad liberal arts education and taught by leading practitioners in each field. Its more than 17,000 alumni are among the world's most distinguished animators, scholars, teachers, writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, sound experts, video game designers and industry executives. Since 1973 not a year has passed without an alumnus or alumna being nominated for an Academy Award or an Emmy. https://cinema.usc.edu/

