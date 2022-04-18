HomeLister Removes the Pesky Fees Associated with Selling Your Home

The most transparent way to get your home on and off the market quickly

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeLister, the online-based digital brokerage, unveils a new way for homeowners to sell their homes without the hassle of real estate agents and multiple fees.

HomeLister has a variety of flat-fee prices that cater to different budgets encompassed by three plans: Basic, Premium, and Platinum. Homeowners can also add à la carte services to customize their needs. On average, homeowners save $21,000.

The Basic plan allows homeowners to pay only $599 at closing and nothing upfront. This plan includes a local listing on the MLS, instant showing requests and feedback, and live or virtual video showings with the virtual tours app and a traditional post yard sign.

The most popular plan, the Premium, costs $1,599 with only $599 needed upfront and $1,000 at closing. This plan includes everything the Basic plan has, plus professional photography for your home. It also comes with two open house signs, seller's paperwork management, a custom marketing flier for an open house or email, offers review, and counteroffer preparation.

The Platinum plan is the top-tier plan provided by HomeLister at $2,699 with $699 needed upfront and $2,000 at closing. This plan includes everything the Basic and the Premium plans have, plus offer negotiation, appraisal comps, and professional photography, including aerial photography. It also features a home price report (CMA), staging consultation, a digital lockbox, real estate professionals guiding the homeowner throughout the sale, and email marketing to local agents.

HomeLister also offers à la carte services that can be added to the plan. This way, homeowners can customize their packages based on their needs, as every home is different. These services include a wooden frame yard sign, a 3D interactive video tour, and a two-week-long online advertising campaign on Google, Facebook, and other major websites.

To learn more about HomeLister and sign up to receive updates, special offers, and more, visit HomeLister.com.

About HomeLister

HomeLister offers homeowners an empowering new way to sell their home without hiring a traditional real estate agent. Homeowners get their listing added to the MLS and every major real estate website with the ability to choose how much assistance they would like from HomeLister, and add additional services - like offer negotiation and professional photography - along the way. The company never takes a percentage of the sale price, charging a low flat fee starting at $599 instead. Learn more at homelister.com.

Contacts: Tommy Chang, 310-717-5707, tchang@homelister.com

View original content:

SOURCE HomeLister