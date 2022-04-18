National University of Natural Medicine's Food as Medicine Institute and The Good Kitchen Announce Partnership on Medically Tailored Meals

Collaboration will create first fully prepared, medically tailored meals subscription plan featuring fresh ingredients and nutrient guidelines focused on disease prevention

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shared belief that "Food Is Medicine" underscores the new partnership between National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM)'s Food as Medicine Institute (FAMI) in Portland, Oregon, and The Good Kitchen in Charlotte, North Carolina. The collaboration was created to produce an innovative new line of medically tailored meals featuring research-based nutrient guidelines for disease prevention.

Nutrient guidelines will focus on four medical conditions:

Congestive heart failure (CHF) Type II diabetes mellitus (TDII) Chronic kidney disease (CKD) Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD)

"The Good Kitchen and NUNM share the same mission – 'Food Is Medicine,'" said Dr. Andrew Erlandsen, Director of NUNM's Food as Medicine Institute and Dean of the graduate and undergraduate Nutrition programs at NUNM. "This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us as educators and researchers to provide evidence-based research that will, in turn, promote healthy eating for disease prevention."

Over the next 12-18 months, Dr. Erlandsen and his research team will also evaluate nutritional values for the 130 meals currently produced by The Good Kitchen. Since 2011, The Good Kitchen has crafted ready-to-prepare meals featuring sustainably sourced ingredients, and that follow the popular Paleolithic diet and Whole30 elimination diets.

"We're equally excited to be collaborating with a leader in nutritional education for our new line of medically tailored meals," said Kris Reid, VP of Culinary Innovation at The Good Kitchen. "Providing nutrient guidelines will be a gamechanger for people who have diseases that are treatable by following clinically proven diets."

In addition to the nutrient guidelines, The Good Kitchen follows a "farm to front door" ethos, working with farmers who utilize Animal Welfare standards and promote sustainability.

Subscriptions for the medically tailored meal plans will be available on a weekly or customizable basis and can be ordered at thegoodkitchen.com.

More information about this partnership at https://bit.ly/3JRQyZx.

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is the country's premier accredited naturopathic university. A leader in the field of naturopathic medical education and evidence-based research, its mission is to educate and train physicians, practitioners, and pre-professionals in the art, science, and research of natural medicine.

NUNM's Food as Medicine Institute was created to help expand community-based nutrition education and promote better dietary choices to reduce chronic diseases.

