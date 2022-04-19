AWS LOYALTY GROUP TALENT AGENCY LAUNCHES A DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION FOCUSED BUSINESS

The Grand Opening, titled "SPARE NO EXPENSE" benefits

Helping Hands of Southern California, is set for April 30 in Glendale, CA

GLENDALE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a call to address the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, AWS LOYALTY GROUP TALENT AGENCY, established in 2021 and located in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, has launched a diversity and inclusion focused business. To celebrate the platform of change in the entertainment industry, the founder has set the grand opening titled, "SPARE NO EXPENSE" hosted by R&B/Jazz recording artist Miki Howard on Saturday, April 30, to begin with a red carpet at 7:30 p.m. at the elegant STARS ON BRAND, 417 North Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203.

Invited celebrities include Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Gabrielle Union, Danny Trejo, B Howard, Jamie Foxx, Tisha Campbell, and more. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. with live performances by Crystal Sierra, Brandon Monsalvo, Alli Star, Deonte Baker, Suzann Christine, and Cory Walker.

The grand opening event benefits Helping Hands of Southern California, a nonprofit 501 (c) 3, that provides 24-hour non-medical care for adults ages 18 through 59. The adult program focuses on helping homeless individuals, veterans, and men and women that are non-violent crime offenders, seeking a structured re-entry program from incarceration that is in a safe environment for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Helping Hands of Southern California also provides minors in our facility with essential skills needed to survive as an adult in our society. We will also provide each minor with specialized training on domestic violence, anger management, teen abuse, and parenting intervention programs. For more information: www.helpinghandsofsocal.org

For Press/Media/Talent submissions or Sponsorship opportunities: contact Lawrence "LP" Phillips of LP Entertainment Productions at lppreventsenetertainment13@gmail.com or 310-619-8048.

