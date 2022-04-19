Narrative Launches New Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Option for Data Acquisition and Distribution

New pricing option eliminates up-front costs and long-term commitments and puts users in control of their data strategy

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative , the world's #1 data commerce platform, today introduced a new pay-as-you-go pricing model to the market. Effective from today, the new usage-based pricing option enables customers to get the exact data they need with no up-front commitments or monthly fees.

In a world where constant change is the new normal and strategies must be able to pivot quickly, the data buying process is still overly tedious, time-consuming, and rigid. Narrative's new pricing option allows companies to build a data acquisition and distribution strategy that is agile and flexible. The new pay-as-you-go pricing option is ideal for customers looking to acquire data for seasonal campaigns and one-off projects, pilot and test initiatives, and spending on leftover budgets.

"Narrative's mission has always been to make buying data flexible, easy, and agile," says Nick Jordan, Narrative CEO and Founder. "Our platform allows customers to access multiple suppliers at once, without setting up new agreements or connections each time. Now, we're taking that agile approach one step further by giving customers the option to make one-off data purchases without any long-term commitments."

Anyone can take advantage of this new pricing option. Just create an account, install Buyer Studio, find the data you need, specify a budget, and check out. You'll receive your data within an hour.

Pay-as-you-go pricing options are available today. To get started, visit Buyer Studio on the Narrative data commerce platform .

Narrative

Narrative is the data commerce platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

