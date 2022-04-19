Quaker Houghton Releases its 2021 Sustainability Report

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton ("the Company") (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the substantial progress advancing the Company's holistic environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and 2030 goals, including the ways in which their approach, products, and services are aimed at making a positive contribution to Quaker Houghton's markets, customers, and society.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "I am incredibly proud of the dedication and resilience of our global colleagues during these challenging times. In 2021, we advanced our comprehensive sustainability priorities and demonstrated a clear focus on safety while providing increased transparency on the evolution of our ESG strategy. Our commitment to a brighter tomorrow is at the core of Quaker Houghton, and our focused investments, innovation-led approach, and customer intimacy will enable us to make a meaningful impact on the industries we serve."

Quaker Houghton's 2021 Sustainability Report aligns with credible sustainability frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Achievements noted in the report include:

Strong health and safety performance

Decreased recordable incidents and achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.33, below the average TRIR of 0.72 for medium-sized companies in the American Chemistry Council (2020)

Achieved zero serious injury recordables

Improved water management and lowered direct emissions

Decreased water per ton produced by 9% compared to 2020

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions per ton produced by 11% compared to 2020

Advancing diversity and inclusion

Increased women in management by 4% compared to 2020

Notable workplace recognition

Named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Certified as a Super Company in Mexico by Expansion Group and TOP Companies, as well as a Great Place to Work in India by the Great Place to Work Institute

Having announced its vision and comprehensive strategy last year to create social, environmental, and economic progress, Quaker Houghton has since transitioned corporate sustainability oversight into its global strategy organization. "Sustainability investments are aligned with our key growth initiatives and business strategies," said Joseph Berquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. "With sustainability embedded into our global strategy, there is increased accountability to ensure our progress is meaningful. Delivering on our aggressive priorities will enhance our competitive advantage, support our customers' journeys, and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders."

View more information and progress highlights at quakerhoughton.com/sustainability/.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

