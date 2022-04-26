The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort Announces Grand Opening

Bringing the premier RV resort and entertainment venue to the Texas Coast

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, a highly anticipated beachfront RV resort and entertainment venue on the Texas Gulf Coast, today announced its Grand Opening will take place over Memorial Day weekend. To celebrate the occasion, the resort will entertain thousands at its new concert venue, Paradise Park, and kick off its inaugural concert series, the first of a summer-long concert lineup to rock the Texas Gulf Coast.

Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort Grand Opening (PRNewswire)

The Grand Opening Concert Series schedule includes:

Friday, May 27

Kevin Fowler

with Jake Bush

Saturday, May 28

Granger Smith Featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

with Grant Gilbert

& Martin Griffin

Sunday, May 29

Cody Canada & The Departed

Waves

The Powell Brothers

& Remy Reilly

After breaking ground less than one year ago, the rapid development of the resort included 204 RV sites, a supersized resort-style pool with private poolside cabanas, VIP air-conditioned cabana suites, and a fun-filled recreation park that boasts a world-class beachside concert venue that will soon be the go-to place for live entertainment and all-out fun. The RV portion of the resort including the RV sites, a bath, laundry and gym building, and a camp store opened in February, and has since welcomed thousands of guests to begin using the first-class facilities.

"There has been a tremendous amount of interest and excitement surrounding the Beach Club and pool. We look forward to opening the gates to the entertainment park Memorial Day weekend and entertain our guests at the pool and concert venue," said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "In addition, we can't wait to unveil our music lineup for the summer. Kevin Fowler, Granger Smith, and Cody Canada are the perfect way to kick off our summer concert series!"

Paradise Park was designed to provide the ultimate experience in an intimate coastal setting that includes VIP lounge seating, VIP suites, multiple bars, and a state of the art audio system capable of entertaining over 5,000 people, making it one of the largest beachfront entertainment venues on the Gulf Coast. The resort plans to release its summer concert series lineup in the coming weeks as it gears up to become the ultimate vacation destination and the first of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort offers the perfect vacation escape that is customizable for every type of guest. A place to lounge poolside, cocktail in-hand in a private cabana. A place to soak in live music, enjoy Crystal Beach with sand between your toes, to enjoy family-friendly activities, or modern conveniences and VIP experiences—and all paired with a Southern hospitality that makes the resort unlike anything else on the Texas Gulf Coast. The Beach Club will continue to innovate with additional amenities and services for its guests throughout 2022, and hopes to bring more than 100 jobs to the region in this year.

Event tickets are on sale now. To purchase a Paradise Park Day Pass or to book your RV site for the summer, visit BolivarBeachClub.com.

About the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a beachfront vacation and entertainment venue offering an unmatched amenity package that elevates the RV travel experience. A blend of seaside Southern hospitality and backyard tranquility, this resort is decked out with sparkling pools, swim-up bars, private VIP cabanas and live entertainment just steps from the beaches of the Upper Texas Coast. To learn more, visit BolivarBeachClub.com.

Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, Crystal Beach, Texas (PRNewsfoto/Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort