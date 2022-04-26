VanDyke Software Announces SecureCRT 9.2 and SecureFX 9.2 with Simplified Password Management and Increased Productivity

A new Credentials Manager provides a single location to set up session credentials and change passwords for multiple sessions; SecureCRT's Active Session Manager makes it easy to view the status of open sessions; SecureFX's sudo command provides more flexibility when using SCP connections.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software, today announced the official releases of SecureCRT® 9.2 and SecureFX® 9.2.

Credentials Manager Simplifies Password Management Across Multiple Sessions

"Many of our customers manage passwords for large numbers of sessions, which can be time-consuming and inefficient if done manually," said Maureen Jett, Product Director."The Credentials Manager allows multiple sessions to share authentication credentials. Now you can change a password in a single location, and no longer need to manually locate and update the individual sessions. This is especially helpful when an organization requires new passwords monthly, weekly, or even daily."

SecureCRT Active Sessions Manager Allows Easy Viewing of Open Sessions

Working with a large number of connections is easier with the dockable Active Sessions Manager (now available on Mac and Linux platforms in addition to Windows). Using the Active Sessions Manager, customers can see the status of all open sessions and quickly locate specific sessions as well as local shells, scratchpads, and open script files.

Import Connections from Text Files

A text file import wizard streamlines the process of importing sessions from CSV, TSV, or other delimited text files. Previously, sessions had to be imported manually or with a script.

SecureFX SCP sudo Command Adds Flexibility

SecureFX now has a configurable SCP sudo command so that you can switch to a different user after an SCP connection is established.

SSH2 Enhancement and Updated FIPS Module

SecureCRT and SecureFX reduce SSH2 connection failures by allowing the application to retry a connection using a supported algorithm if the Cipher or MAC algorithm negotiation fails. On Windows, SecureCRT and SecureFX include an updated module for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 compliance.

New Platforms

Supported platforms now include Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and macOS 12 (Monterey).

SecureCRT 9.2 and SecureFX 9.2 Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported 30-day evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, and the VShell ® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com .

