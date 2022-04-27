eMerge Americas and Ironhack Present $200,000 in Tech Scholarships

Scholarships created to support inclusivity in the tech industry

MIAMI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the success of the 2022 eMerge Americas conference, eMerge Americas and Ironhack announced $200,000 in scholarship diversity funds to develop local tech talent and support the growth of the #MiamiTech ecosystem. Ironhack is building the leading global talent marketplace for emerging tech talent that is powered by their 10,000 and counting bootcamp alumni with the goal of becoming the most outcomes-focused institution in the world.

The fund will consist of 50 partial scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $9,500 to be put towards Ironhack tuition. The scholarship will prioritize women and underrepresented minorities (i.e. Black, Latino/Hispanic, Native American) who are at least 18 years of age on the date of entry.

Interested individuals can apply starting on April 19, 2022 at https://www2.ironhack.com/emerge to begin the application process. Cohorts are available starting in May for in-person, remote and hybrid courses. Applicants can choose between courses offered on Web Development, UX/UI Design and Data Analytics.

Accessible and equitable tech education is integral for the future of workforce development. As companies continue to relocate to Florida, eMerge Americas and Ironhack's scholarship initiative aims to connect local talent with the necessary credentials to secure tech jobs and make high-skilled career opportunities available to all.

"Our mission at eMerge Americas to transform Miami into the tech hub of the Americas goes far beyond simply recruiting tech workers and startups. In order to truly give back to the community and continue its exponential growth, it is vital that we empower those who already call Miami home with the tools they need to land a good paying job in a booming industry. Our partnership with Ironhack and this scholarship fund does just that." - Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas.

"eMerge has been a crucial component to the growth of Florida over the years. Partnering with eMerge allows us to make sure we're empowering diverse talent in our local communities with future-proof careers in tech and making sure everyone can benefit from this movement." - Ariel Quinones, Ironhack Co-Founder and Co-CEO

Ironhack's U.S. operations have been headquartered in Miami since 2015 with campuses throughout Europe and Latin America. Ironhack is paving the way in edTech to fill the industry's employment gap and enterprise training. In January 2021, Ironhack secured $20 million in a Series B round led by Lumos Capital and was listed as a GSV EdTech 150, one of the most transformative companies in digital learning.

Ironhack's educational programs provide students with the technical training and industry introductions they need to be employable after graduation. Every student gets access to the most in-demand digital skills through live and hands-on training and can build the foundation to transform their career and become a developer, a UX/UI designer or a data analyst regardless of their previous experience.

About eMerge

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 16,000 attendees from 40 countries and over 3,900 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. Visit www.emergeamericas.com for more information.

About Ironhack :

Ironhack is building the leading global talent marketplace for emerging tech talent that is powered by our 10,000 and counting bootcamp alumni with the goal of becoming the most outcomes focused institution in the world. Founded in 2013, Ironhack has operations in 8 countries and 160 employees and was listed as a GSV EdTech 150, one of the most transformative companies in digital learning.

