Datadog Launches Application Security Monitoring to Break Down Silos Between Security and Operations Teams

The new product leverages distributed tracing to accurately identify OWASP threats targeting code-level vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of its Application Security Monitoring (ASM) product. ASM uses distributed tracing to help security, development and operations teams accurately detect attacks targeting code-level vulnerabilities, such as server-side-request forgeries (SSRFs), SQL injections, cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks and more.

Datadog logo (PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Applications are a common source of data breaches today. According to Forrester's The State of Application Security, 2021, "Applications remain a top cause of external breaches, and the prevalence of open source, API, and containers only adds complexity to the security team."

Security threats are increasingly focused on accessing data through an organization's applications by identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities at the code level. These threats bypass legacy, perimeter-based security solutions, which are unable to accurately differentiate between a valid application request and one that poses a security risk. As software architectures become more and more complex, the need for application security solutions that remove silos between security, development and operations teams grows exponentially.

Datadog ASM uses distributed tracing to provide end-to-end context to help organizations detect threats more accurately and respond quicker. In concert with the other capabilities of the Datadog Cloud Security Platform across Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Security (CWS) and Cloud SIEM, this holistic visibility also provides teams with actionable insights that speed up remediation and improve collaboration.

"Applications are frequent sources of data breaches because security solutions have not kept pace with modern attacks, which focus on exploiting software code vulnerabilities," said Pierre Betouin, VP of Product, Cloud Security Platform at Datadog. "Legacy, perimeter-based security solutions cannot adequately address the complexity of today's advanced software architectures, which greatly increase the number of applications, APIs and services that must be monitored. We believe the answer is to use distributed tracing to more accurately detect attacks that expose organizations to risk. This approach helps teams get visibility on authenticated attacks and those that trigger code-level anomalies, ultimately helping them collaborate and respond to threats more quickly."

Application Security Monitoring builds on Datadog's April 2021 acquisition of Sqreen , which has been fully integrated into the Datadog Cloud Security Platform to provide a unified user experience and more comprehensive capabilities. The product is generally available for customers today. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/security-platform/application-security-monitoring

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

press@datadoghq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.