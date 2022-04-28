Dover Announces The 2022 Dover Scholarship Winners And Expands Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

Dover also recently announced that it has increased the number of students being awarded, while increasing the amount of each scholarship. All winners, including previous awardees still enrolled in the program, will receive a maximum of $12,000 toward their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its eleventh year and has awarded 373 scholarships, providing approximately $2.6 million in financial support to deserving students.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals from prominent universities, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

Here is the list of the 2022 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

Colder Products Company Allison Rasch Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN



Dover Corporation Margeaux Rice Dover - Downers Grove, IL



DESTACO Nick Kocela DESTACO - Mt. Prospect, IL



Dover Food Retail Abdullah Chandasir Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA Kendyll Fitzgerald Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA MyTien Huynh Hillphoenix - Covington, GA Evan Stubblefield Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA



Dover Fueling Solutions Robert Couch Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX Ximena Woodhead Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX



Dover Precision Components Joshua Grey Waukesha Bearings - Rickmansworth, United Kingdom Katie Gunderson Inpro/Seal - Rock Island, IL



Environmental Solutions Group Madisyn Hill Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL Abigail Lane Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL Lucas Rowden Environmental Solutions Group - San Diego, CA



Maag Hailey Smarr Maag - Kent, OH



Markem-Imaje Mia Brown Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH Abbie Carlton Markem-Imaje - Kennessaw, GA Radhika Kitturkar Markem-Imaje - Bengaluru, India Aurora Ponisio JK Group - Novedrate, Italy



Microwave Products Group Gwyneth Hotaling Pole Zero - West Chester, OH Christine Park K&L Microwave - Salisbury, MD



OK International Benjamin Collier OK International - Cypress, CA



OPW Joon Chun OPW - Hamilton, OH Elizabeth Hutchinson Acme Cryogenics - Allentown, PA Benjamin Olenick OPW - Hamilton, OH Nikhil Verma Innovative Control Systems - Bethlehem, PA



Pump Solutions Group Rebecca Basclain Ebsray - Sydney, Australia



SWEP Natalia Cizmarova SWEP - Kechnec, Slovakia



Tulsa Winch Group Vaviana Young Tulsa Winch Group - Jenks, OK



Vehicle Service Group Alice Dondarini Ravaglioli - Sasso Marconi, Italy

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

