EPRI Leading Global Initiative to Address Power System Climate Resilience and Adaptation

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme weather increases in frequency and intensity, along with society's dependence on electricity, the need for a comprehensive and consistent approach to physical climate risk assessment is an increasing imperative. The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) is leading a new, three-year initiative, Climate READiTM: Power ( RE silience and AD aptation i nitiative), convening global thought leaders and industry stakeholders to develop a common framework to address this challenge. The Climate READi framework produced from this effort will embody one of the most comprehensive, integrated approaches to physical climate risk assessment.

Climate READi will enable global energy companies, climate scientists, regulators, and other stakeholders to proactively analyze and apply climate data, allowing for the planning, design, and operation of resilient energy systems of the future.

There are 13 founding Climate READi members: Alliant Energy Corporation, Ameren Corporation, American Electric Power, Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Exelon Corporation, National Grid PLC, New York Power Authority, Pacific Gas & Electric, Portland General Electric, Puget Sound Energy, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, and WEC Energy Group.

"As the world's weather and climate are changing, so too must the energy sector's approach to ensuring a more resilient power system," said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. "Proactively strengthening grid resilience against potential climate and weather impacts, now and in the future, will require unprecedented collaboration among the energy sector and its stakeholders."

Today's formal launch was held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Joining Mansoor at today's event were representatives from some of Climate READi's members and Battelle:

Southern Company Executive Vice President of Operations and Chairman, President, and CEO of Southern Company Services Stan Connally

Consolidation Edison Co. of New York Senior Vice President, Customer Energy Solutions Leonard Singh

American Electric Power Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lisa Barton

Battelle Executive Vice President for National Laboratory Management and Operations Mark Peters

"Climate READi will provide a platform that enables us to deliver a comprehensive, consistent framework to ensure resilient energy for customers in a decarbonized future," said Connally, who chairs EPRI's board of directors. "Collaboration across our industry is essential as we address evolving climate-related risk and invest in resilience on behalf of the customers and communities we are privileged to serve," he added.

"This initiative will enable robust planning for the years and decades ahead, and will be critical to ensuring we have the resilient and reliable electricity networks our customers deserve," said David Wright, chief engineer at National Grid PLC, the first international company to join Climate READi. "The global applications of the framework will arm energy companies like National Grid with valuable insights and capabilities to proactively strengthen and reinforce power systems against the disruptive impact of extreme weather events. We will play an active part, working closely with EPRI and sharing our experiences and expertise to help inform the framework."

EPRI's unique combination of deep energy system modeling and climate risk assessment capabilities, plus 50-year collaboration with members, universities, national labs, and other energy stakeholders, provide the foundation to convene and develop the Climate READi framework.

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe. Together, we are shaping the future of energy.

