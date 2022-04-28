Advertise
Federated Hermes, Inc. reports first quarter 2022 earnings

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Q1 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.61
  • Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.61 for Q1 2022, compared to $0.75 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $55.9 million for Q1 2022, compared to $74.5 million for Q1 2021.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up $6.1 billion or 1% from $625.0 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $37.8 billion or 6% from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q1 2022 were $647.2 billion, up $29.1 billion or 5% from $618.1 billion reported for Q1 2021 and up $6.8 billion or 1% from $640.4 billion for Q4 2021.

"As markets faced volatility, a slowing economy and higher interest rates in the first quarter, investors sought haven in a variety of our equity products, including the Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend strategy, which seeks to provide income by investing in companies that have a history of sustaining and growing dividends," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Other strategies in demand included high-yield and our Strategic Income bond strategies, which illustrate the case for active management, as the portfolio management teams seek attractive opportunities across sectors while managing risk to navigate challenging market conditions."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2022. During Q1 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 3,039,917 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $102.5 million.

Equity assets were $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022, down $4.5 billion or 5% from $96.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $5.0 billion or 5% from $96.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes International Equity Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up $5.6 billion or 7% from $86.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $5.5 billion or 6% from $97.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Floating Rate Strategic Income Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Climate Change High Yield Credit Fund, Federated Hermes Strategic Income Fund and Federated Hermes Inflation Protected Securities Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up $3.8 billion or 20% from $19.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and up $0.2 billion or 1% from $22.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.

Money market assets were $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022, up $1.5 billion or less than 1% from $419.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $27.3 billion or 6% from $447.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Money market fund assets were $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022, down $17.7 billion or 6% from $297.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $33.3 billion or 11% from $312.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.

Financial Summary

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

Revenue decreased $16.4 million or 5% primarily due to a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. This decrease was partially offset by a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers).

During Q1 2022, Federated Hermes derived 72% of its revenue from long-term assets (45% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 27% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $2.9 million or 1% primarily due to decreased compensation and related expense offset by an increase in distribution expense primarily due to an increase in third-party distribution-related expenses and lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $13.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q1 2022 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2021.

Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Revenue increased $3.1 million or 1% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets and two fewer days in Q1 2022.

Operating expenses increased $7.8 million or 3% resulting from increased compensation and related expense due primarily to higher incentive compensation as well as increased distribution expense primarily due to lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers. These increases were partially offset by lower advertising costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $14.8 million due primarily to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q1 2022 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2021.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $75.8 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $57.5 million such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $83.1 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $61.4 million such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $21.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Short-term interest rates remained near historic lows during most of Q1 2022 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. Following the central bank's 0.25% interest rate increase in March 2022, market expectations are that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates multiple times throughout the remainder of 2022. The net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $1 million during Q2 2022. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 29, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-545-0523 (domestic) or 973-528-0016 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 29, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 45193. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.1 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

1) As of March 31, 2022

2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), March 31, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q4 2021.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

%
Change
Q1 2021
to Q1
2022


Quarter
Ended

%
Change
Q4 2021
to Q1
2022


March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2021

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$             232,994

$             247,689

(6)%


$       223,796

4 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

73,507

74,302

(1)


77,734

(5)

Other service fees, net

18,263

19,182

(5)


20,115

(9)

Total Revenue

324,764

341,173

(5)


321,645

1








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

133,965

143,620

(7)


124,107

8

Distribution

48,562

44,389

9


39,894

22

Systems and communications

19,494

18,594

5


19,343

1

Professional service fees

13,468

14,636

(8)


16,279

(17)

Office and occupancy

11,322

11,240

1


11,215

1

Advertising and promotional

2,732

2,824

(3)


9,493

(71)

Travel and related

1,795

296

NM


2,499

(28)

Other

9,477

8,096

17


10,232

(7)

Total Operating Expenses

240,815

243,695

(1)


233,062

3

Operating Income

83,949

97,478

(14)


88,583

(5)








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

(10,602)

2,011

NM


3,257

(426)

Debt expense

(1,222)

(491)

149


(472)

159

Other, net

83

345

(76)


258

(68)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(11,741)

1,865

NM


3,043

(486)

Income before income taxes

72,208

99,343

(27)


91,626

(21)

Income tax provision

17,611

24,997

(30)


20,629

(15)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in
subsidiaries

54,597

74,346

(27)


70,997

(23)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the
noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(1,266)

(138)

NM


2,434

(152)

Net Income

$               55,863

$               74,484

(25)%


$          68,563

(19) %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and Diluted

$                   0.61

$                   0.75

(19)%


$              0.71

(14)%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic and Diluted

88,050

95,218



91,924


Dividends Declared Per Share

$                   0.27

$                   0.27



$              0.27




1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the
computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.6 million, $3.0 million and $2.9 million available
to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively,
was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the
computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested
shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$                457,480

$                 426,674

  Other current assets

124,365

132,773

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,253,451

1,270,080

  Other long-term assets

183,226

188,660

  Total Assets

$            2,018,522

$             2,018,187




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$                180,973

$                 270,707

  Long-term debt

397,383

223,350

  Other long-term liabilities

333,676

346,911

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

48,569

63,202

  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,652,727

1,652,481

  Treasury stock

(594,806)

(538,464)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$            2,018,522

$             2,018,187

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class


(in millions)

Quarter Ended



March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

March 31, 2021


Equity





Beginning assets

$            96,716

$            97,425

$            91,788


Sales1

6,992

4,371

7,760


Redemptions1

(7,070)

(7,106)

(7,164)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(78)

(2,735)

596


Net exchanges

(174)

(2)

32


Impact of foreign exchange2

(454)

(162)

(595)


Market gains and (losses)3

(4,334)

2,190

4,349


Ending assets

$            91,676

$            96,716

$            96,170







Fixed Income





Beginning assets

$            97,550

$            97,226

$            84,277


Sales1

7,424

7,920

11,187


Redemptions1

(9,437)

(7,438)

(8,284)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(2,013)

482

2,903


Net exchanges

146

(23)

(44)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(104)

(9)

(60)


Market gains and (losses)3

(3,433)

(126)

(612)


Ending assets

$            92,146

$            97,550

$            86,464







Alternative/Private Markets





Beginning assets

$            22,920

$            22,064

$            19,084


Sales1

644

1,696

478


Redemptions1

(505)

(1,460)

(631)


Net sales (redemptions)1

139

236

(153)


Net exchanges

0

0

(1)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(637)

107

139


Market gains and (losses)3

687

513

232


Ending assets

$            23,109

$            22,920

$            19,301







Multi-asset





Beginning assets

$              3,780

$              3,692

$              3,948


Sales1

74

75

67


Redemptions1

(132)

(119)

(170)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(58)

(44)

(103)


Net exchanges

5

14

5


Impact of foreign exchange2

0

0

(1)


Market gains and (losses)3

(172)

118

132


Ending assets

$              3,555

$              3,780

$              3,981







Total Long-term Assets





Beginning assets

$          220,966

$          220,407

$          199,097


Sales1

15,134

14,062

19,492


Redemptions1

(17,144)

(16,123)

(16,249)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(2,010)

(2,061)

3,243


Net exchanges

(23)

(11)

(8)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,195)

(64)

(517)


Market gains and (losses)3

(7,252)

2,695

4,101


Ending assets

$          210,486

$          220,966

$          205,916




1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)




Quarter Ended


March 31, 2022


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    57,036

$    39,680

$     59,862

$     37,688

$   14,788

$     8,132

$      3,608

$        172

$ 135,294

$     85,672

Sales

3,960

3,032

5,429

1,995

395

249

73

1

9,857

5,277

Redemptions

(4,118)

(2,952)

(8,422)

(1,015)

(436)

(69)

(128)

(4)

(13,104)

(4,040)

Net sales (redemptions)

(158)

80

(2,993)

980

(41)

180

(55)

(3)

(3,247)

1,237

Net exchanges

(174)

0

148

(2)

0

0

5

0

(21)

(2)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(290)

(164)

(79)

(25)

(397)

(240)

0

0

(766)

(429)

Market gains and (losses)3

(4,524)

190

(2,108)

(1,325)

497

190

(157)

(15)

(6,292)

(960)

Ending assets

$    51,890

$    39,786

$     54,830

$     37,316

$   14,847

$     8,262

$      3,401

$        154

$ 124,968

$     85,518



1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type


(in millions)

Quarter Ended



March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

March 31, 2021


Total Fund Assets





Beginning assets

$          135,294

$          136,297

$          123,713


Sales

9,857

10,094

15,253


Redemptions

(13,104)

(11,955)

(11,775)


Net sales (redemptions)

(3,247)

(1,861)

3,478


Net exchanges

(21)

(11)

(412)


Impact of foreign exchange1

(766)

4

(217)


Market gains and (losses)2

(6,292)

865

1,814


Ending assets

$          124,968

$          135,294

$          128,376







Total Separate Account Assets3





Beginning assets

$            85,672

$            84,110

$            75,384


Sales4

5,277

3,968

4,239


Redemptions4

(4,040)

(4,168)

(4,474)


Net sales (redemptions)4

1,237

(200)

(235)


Net exchanges

(2)

0

404


Impact of foreign exchange1

(429)

(68)

(300)


Market gains and (losses)2

(960)

1,830

2,287


Ending assets

$            85,518

$            85,672

$            77,540







Total Long-term Assets3





Beginning assets

$          220,966

$          220,407

$          199,097


Sales4

15,134

14,062

19,492


Redemptions4

(17,144)

(16,123)

(16,249)


Net sales (redemptions)4

(2,010)

(2,061)

3,243


Net exchanges

(23)

(11)

(8)


Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,195)

(64)

(517)


Market gains and (losses)2

(7,252)

2,695

4,101


Ending assets

$          210,486

$          220,966

$          205,916




1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets


 

(in millions)

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

By Asset Class






Equity

$              91,676

$              96,716

$              97,425

$            100,506

$              96,170

Fixed-income

92,146

97,550

97,226

90,801

86,464

Alternative / private markets

23,109

22,920

22,064

20,962

19,301

Multi-asset

3,555

3,780

3,692

3,699

3,981

Total long-term assets

210,486

220,966

220,407

215,968

205,916

Money market

420,596

447,907

413,713

429,804

419,080

Total Managed Assets

$            631,082

$            668,873

$            634,120

$            645,772

$            624,996







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              51,890

$              57,036

$              58,218

$              59,933

$              56,767

Fixed-income

54,830

59,862

60,262

58,486

55,581

Alternative / private markets

14,847

14,788

14,299

13,225

12,231

Multi-asset

3,401

3,608

3,518

3,517

3,797

Total long-term assets

124,968

135,294

136,297

135,161

128,376

Money market

279,514

312,834

292,311

301,971

297,182

Total Fund Assets

$            404,482

$            448,128

$            428,608

$            437,132

$            425,558

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              39,786

$              39,680

$              39,207

$              40,573

$              39,403

Fixed-income

37,316

37,688

36,964

32,315

30,883

Alternative / private markets

8,262

8,132

7,765

7,737

7,070

Multi-asset

154

172

174

182

184

Total long-term assets

85,518

85,672

84,110

80,807

77,540

Money market

141,082

135,073

121,402

127,833

121,898

Total Separate Account Assets

$            226,600

$            220,745

$            205,512

$            208,640

$            199,438

Total Managed Assets

$            631,082

$            668,873

$            634,120

$            645,772

$            624,996

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

By Asset Class






Equity

$              92,034

$              97,751

$            100,076

$              99,165

$              95,167

Fixed-income

95,475

97,229

93,685

88,405

86,939

Alternative / private markets

22,848

22,243

21,446

20,047

19,278

Multi-asset

3,621

3,763

3,713

4,067

3,974

Total long-term assets

213,978

220,986

218,920

211,684

205,358

Money market

433,254

419,392

414,141

427,993

412,720

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            647,232

$            640,378

$            633,061

$            639,677

$            618,078







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              52,419

$              58,290

$              59,918

$              58,662

$              56,832

Fixed-income

57,413

60,339

59,618

57,006

55,416

Alternative / private markets

14,746

14,419

13,704

12,703

12,239

Multi-asset

3,460

3,590

3,533

3,880

3,783

Total long-term assets

128,038

136,638

136,773

132,251

128,270

Money market

291,157

294,618

289,566

301,990

288,403

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$            419,195

$            431,256

$            426,339

$            434,241

$            416,673

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              39,615

$              39,461

$              40,158

$              40,503

$              38,335

Fixed-income

38,062

36,890

34,067

31,399

31,523

Alternative / private markets

8,102

7,824

7,742

7,344

7,039

Multi-asset

161

173

180

187

191

Total long-term assets

85,940

84,348

82,147

79,433

77,088

Money market

142,097

124,774

124,575

126,003

124,317

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$            228,037

$            209,122

$            206,722

$            205,436

$            201,405

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            647,232

$            640,378

$            633,061

$            639,677

$            618,078

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-first-quarter-2022-earnings-301535853.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.