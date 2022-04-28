THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Strong First Quarter Loan & Deposit Growth Exceed Plan
HUMBLE, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2022 first quarter financial results.
First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Loans held for investment grew $379.2 million to $2.45 billion, or 18.3% over the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 44.6% increase over the first quarter of 2021.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits reached $931.6 million, representing 36.0% of total deposits, and increased $400.2 million, or 75.3% over the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased $518.7 million, or 125.6% over the first quarter of 2021.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.40 and $20.97, respectively, at March 31, 2022.
- Acted as lead arranger and administrative agent bank for the successful closing of our first syndication of over $100 million made up of a revolving line of credit and term loan facilities in the industrial equipment rental industry, bringing in five financial institutions to take part as lenders of the syndicate.
- Completed $82.3 million notes offering. The fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes mature April 1, 2032, and initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.5%.
- Opened our 13th de novo branch location in Fort Worth, Texas in February 2022.
"Third Coast delivered another outstanding quarter of strong financial and operational results, as we continue to pivot away from extraordinary pandemic-related activities and refocus our efforts towards our strategic growth plan," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our asset-sensitive balance sheet produced exceptional growth in the first quarter, with total deposits increasing 42.7% over the prior year quarter and total loans held for investment growing by 44.6% in that same comparable period in 2021. First quarter loan growth was primarily driven by our Specialty Finance and Corporate Banking groups. Notably, despite first quarter loan growth of 18.3% from year end December 31, 2021, our noninterest expense remained flat for the quarter compared to the fourth quarter 2021.
"During the quarter, we were pleased to successfully complete our first loan syndicate as lead arranger and administrative agent. Third Coast Bank's first syndication is a major milestone, conveying a strong endorsement of our ability to raise senior debt in the capital market and enhancing the diversification of our financing sources. We expect the loan syndicate made up of a revolving line of credit and term loan facilities will help to further develop our presence and promote additional opportunities in the industrial equipment market.
"In addition to excellent credit quality, a hallmark of our bank is our stable, high-quality, and low-cost deposit base, reflecting the financial strength of our borrowers. We believe that Third Coast's team-based, relationship-oriented approach to banking, coupled with strong treasury management products and services, will allow us to build on our deposit mix and foster new sources of low-cost, core deposits.
"As a rapidly growing private - and now publicly traded - financial institution, we are committed to pursuing strategic opportunities and establishing our reputation as one of the preeminent Texas-based banks. Benefiting from market disruption, we have been able to attract and recruit extremely talented lenders. The success of these lending teams is fueling profitability and providing new market opportunities. Due to their hard work and continued efforts to bring new customers into the Bank, we expect future growth within each of our Community, Corporate, and Specialty Finance business lines.
"Looking ahead, we are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate. We continue to advance our internal infrastructure, including our platforms and processes in anticipation of future growth. We are optimistic about 2022, believing that our current momentum in the very strong urban markets of Texas puts us in a position to realize significant organic growth in revenue and earnings per share. We believe that Third Coast is well positioned to achieve higher profitability and to create additional shareholder value," concluded Caraway.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the first quarter of 2022, gross loans increased to $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 18.3% from $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an increase of 44.6% from $1.69 billion as of March 31, 2021. PPP loans declined to $26.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $81.6 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022 increased by $434.1 million, or 21.9% from quarter to quarter, or 87.4% annualized, from December 31, 2021. The loan growth was well diversified with Real Estate loans up $222.2 million and Commercial loans up $144.7 million from December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
Asset quality improved during the first quarter of 2022 with non-performing assets declining $4.9 million, or 28.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Improvement was primarily the result of a decline in restructured loans. The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million, which served to increase the allowance to $23.3 million, or 0.95% of the $2.45 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2022. Provision expense for the first quarter of 2022 related primarily to provisioning for new loans.
As of March 31, 2022, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.44%, which decreased from 0.75% at December 31, 2021 and 0.75% at March 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, charge-offs and recoveries were minimal, representing a net recovery of $17,000 and a net charge-off of $8,000, respectively.
Deposits and Composition
Deposits totaled $2.59 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 20.8% from $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an increase of 42.7% from $1.81 billion as of March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $400.2 million, or 75.3%, from December 31, 2021, and increased $518.7 million, or 125.6%, from March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 36.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2022, up from 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, and 22.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of March 31, 2022 increased $52.3 million, or 4.0%, from December 31, 2021 and savings accounts as of March 31, 2022 increased $1.3 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $7.8 million, or 2.8%. The average cost of deposits was 0.33% for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 7 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 23 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the significant increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.09%, a decrease of 69 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 88 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.90% compared to 5.86% at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction from the fourth quarter of 2021 of $968,000 in loan fees, $1.1 million in PPP fees, and $1.0 million in PCI accretion.
Net interest income totaled $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.4% from $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $27.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.0% from $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased $456,000, or 1.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by $1.5 million, or 5.9%, from the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense was $2.0 million for each of the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 32.1% from $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to $411,000 gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and no sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense totaled $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.5% from $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in occupancy and network expenses related to the opening of our 13th branch and the new administrative office space leased to accommodate the increase in employees. We also incurred additional professional expenses related to required regulatory filings resulting from our IPO in the fourth quarter of 2021 and additional legal fees related to potential new products and services. The additional expenses were offset by a decrease in salary and employee benefits expense due to several large signing bonuses that were paid in the fourth quarter 2021. The employee headcount increased from 334 as of December 31, 2021 to 339 as of March 31, 2022.
The efficiency ratio was 75.09% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 66.12% in the first quarter of 2021. The slight improvement in the efficiency ratio from the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to the increase in interest and fees on loans.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Net income totaled $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.16 per share and $0.15 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.03 per share and $0.03 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increases were primarily a result of the decrease in the provision for loan loss expense recorded in the first quarter 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a reduction in the factor related to COVID-19 in the allowance for loan loss methodology which management uses to evaluate the adequacy of the reserve for loan losses and determine the necessary provision.
_______________________________
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Earnings Conference Call
Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 5, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13729245#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.
About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 13 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
TCBX@dennardlascar.com
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
369,782
$
326,733
$
359,888
$
352,544
$
238,107
Federal funds sold
1,538
292
696
1,228
741
Total cash and cash equivalents
371,320
327,025
360,584
353,772
238,848
Interest bearing time deposits in other banks
132
131
131
131
131
Investment securities available-for-sale
126,218
26,432
26,431
25,991
24,680
Loans held for investment
2,447,945
2,068,724
1,612,394
1,551,722
1,692,806
Less: allowance for loan and lease loss
(23,312)
(19,295)
(15,571)
(13,394)
(13,471)
Loans, net
2,424,633
2,049,429
1,596,823
1,538,328
1,679,335
Accrued interest receivable
12,648
10,228
10,238
11,350
13,375
Premises and equipment, net
20,846
19,045
18,364
15,859
15,154
Other real estate owned
1,666
1,676
1,676
1,686
3,066
Bank-owned life insurance
26,671
26,528
26,382
26,237
26,088
Non-marketable securities, at cost
11,327
7,527
10,905
8,032
4,424
Deferred tax asset, net
4,258
4,123
4,456
3,836
3,903
Core Deposit Intangible, net
1,252
1,292
1,332
1,373
1,413
Goodwill
18,034
18,034
18,034
18,034
18,034
Other assets
21,383
7,942
6,815
8,671
5,365
Total assets
$
3,040,388
$
2,499,412
$
2,082,171
$
2,013,300
$
2,033,816
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$
931,622
$
531,401
$
364,418
$
374,942
$
412,932
Interest bearing
1,655,547
1,609,798
1,451,533
1,408,326
1,400,262
Total deposits
2,587,169
2,141,199
1,815,951
1,783,268
1,813,194
Accrued interest payable
387
437
477
866
896
Other liabilities
20,122
7,769
8,291
7,845
8,056
FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,250
50,000
50,000
Note Payable - Line of Credit
1,000
1,000
1,000
20,500
20,500
Note Payable - Subordinated Debentures
80,507
-
-
13,000
13,000
Total liabilities
2,739,185
2,200,405
1,875,969
1,875,479
1,905,646
Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares
-
-
2,060
1,876
1,778
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
13,524
13,482
9,387
6,647
6,402
Additional paid-in capital
249,775
249,202
160,725
97,821
92,254
Retained earnings
38,116
36,029
35,675
33,290
29,701
Accumulated other comprehensive income
887
1,393
1,394
1,042
792
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,099)
(1,099)
(979)
(979)
(979)
301,203
299,007
206,202
137,821
128,170
Less: ESOP-owned shares
-
-
(2,060)
(1,876)
(1,778)
Total shareholders' equity
301,203
299,007
204,142
135,945
126,392
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,040,388
$
2,499,412
$
2,082,171
$
2,013,300
$
2,033,816
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees
$
26,682
$
26,226
$
23,940
$
23,522
$
25,198
$
98,886
Investment securities available-for-sale
276
265
265
261
252
1,043
Federal funds sold and other
226
169
194
148
175
686
Total interest income
27,184
26,660
24,399
23,931
25,625
100,615
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposit accounts
1,844
1,913
2,023
2,213
2,377
8,526
FHLB advances and notes payable
130
128
374
504
530
1,536
Total interest expense
1,974
2,041
2,397
2,717
2,907
10,062
Net interest income
25,210
24,619
22,002
21,214
22,718
90,553
Provision for loan losses
4,000
6,100
2,323
-
1,500
9,923
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,210
18,519
19,679
21,214
21,218
80,630
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Service charges and fees
619
566
559
770
472
2,367
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
411
175
-
-
586
Other
1,047
1,078
230
339
278
1,925
Total noninterest income
1,666
2,055
964
1,109
750
4,878
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,324
14,029
12,138
12,512
9,963
48,642
Data processing and network expense
922
786
844
820
610
3,060
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,873
1,557
1,419
1,195
1,196
5,367
Legal and professional
1,746
1,450
1,164
1,564
1,115
5,293
Loan operations and other real estate owned expense
278
275
495
170
1,023
1,963
Advertising and marketing
427
657
422
406
404
1,889
Telephone and communications
100
115
119
168
193
595
Software purchases and maintenance
198
248
261
192
151
852
Regulatory assessments
645
506
252
294
49
1,101
Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned
-
-
-
(31)
375
344
Other
668
464
527
489
439
1,919
Total noninterest expense
20,181
20,087
17,641
17,779
15,518
71,025
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
2,695
487
3,002
4,544
6,450
14,483
Income tax expense
608
133
617
955
1,354
3,059
NET INCOME
$
2,087
$
354
$
2,385
$
3,589
$
5,096
$
11,424
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.16
$
0.03
$
0.29
$
0.57
$
0.81
$
1.45
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.15
$
0.03
$
0.28
$
0.55
$
0.80
$
1.40
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Net Income
$
2,087
$
354
$
2,385
$
3,589
$
5,096
$
11,424
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.16
$
0.03
$
0.29
$
0.57
$
0.81
$
1.45
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.15
$
0.03
$
0.28
$
0.55
$
0.80
$
1.40
Dividends per share
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Return on average assets (A)
0.32
%
0.06
%
0.46
%
0.71
%
1.06
%
0.55
%
Return on average equity (A)
2.81
%
0.55
%
5.41
%
11.45
%
16.81
%
6.70
%
Net interest margin (A) (C)
4.09
%
4.78
%
4.49
%
4.39
%
4.97
%
4.65
%
Efficiency ratio (D)
75.09
%
75.31
%
76.81
%
79.64
%
66.12
%
74.43
%
Capital Ratios
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
9.91
%
11.96
%
9.90
%
6.85
%
6.30
%
11.96
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)
9.33
%
11.28
%
9.06
%
5.94
%
5.40
%
11.28
%
Third Coast Bank, SSB:
Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)
12.35
%
12.63
%
11.89
%
11.24
%
11.76
%
12.63
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.35
%
12.63
%
11.89
%
11.24
%
11.76
%
12.63
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.16
%
13.54
%
12.96
%
12.32
%
12.93
%
13.54
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
13.66
%
12.27
%
8.39
%
6.93
%
7.01
%
12.27
%
Other Data
Weighted average shares:
Basic
13,385,324
10,724,545
8,099,878
6,339,850
6,280,855
7,874,110
Diluted
13,755,026
11,156,037
8,448,112
6,535,163
6,364,672
8,138,824
Period end shares outstanding
13,445,782
13,403,324
9,313,929
6,573,684
6,328,802
13,403,324
Book value per share
$
22.40
$
22.31
$
22.14
$
20.97
$
20.25
$
22.31
Tangible book value per share (B)
$
20.97
$
20.87
$
20.06
$
18.01
$
17.18
$
20.87
__________
(A) Interim periods annualized.
(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.
(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Investment securities
$
28,170
$
276
3.97
%
$
42,677
$
265
2.46
%
$
25,181
$
252
4.06
%
Loans, gross
2,208,462
26,682
4.90
%
1,774,294
26,226
5.86
%
1,604,107
25,198
6.37
%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
260,275
226
0.35
%
226,197
169
0.30
%
225,850
175
0.31
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,496,907
27,184
4.42
%
2,043,168
26,660
5.18
%
1,855,138
25,625
5.60
%
Less allowance for loan losses
(20,395)
(17,130)
(12,626)
Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance
2,476,512
2,026,038
1,842,512
Noninterest-earning assets
150,871
187,770
101,177
Total assets
$
2,627,383
$
2,213,808
$
1,943,689
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,640,273
$
1,844
0.46
%
$
1,485,059
$
1,913
0.51
%
$
1,356,885
$
2,377
0.71
%
Notes payable
1,891
23
4.93
%
1,126
11
3.88
%
33,783
423
5.08
%
FHLB advances
50,000
107
0.87
%
66,315
117
0.70
%
53,911
107
0.80
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,692,164
1,974
0.47
%
1,552,500
2,041
0.52
%
1,444,579
2,907
0.82
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
620,900
392,955
368,413
Other liabilities
12,782
10,770
7,726
Total liabilities
2,325,846
1,956,225
1,820,718
Shareholders' equity
301,537
257,583
122,971
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,627,383
$
2,213,808
$
1,943,689
Net interest income
$
25,210
$
24,619
$
22,718
Net interest spread (1)
3.95
%
4.66
%
4.78
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.09
%
4.78
%
4.97
%
__________
(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Period-end Loan Portfolio:
Real estate loans:
Commercial real estate:
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
$
477,573
$
383,941
$
361,467
$
361,217
$
359,416
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
463,618
445,308
345,360
286,533
276,174
Residential
225,649
213,264
179,971
165,890
137,201
Construction, development & other
414,653
320,335
124,548
80,400
85,398
Farmland
13,467
9,934
8,309
6,011
5,164
Commercial & industrial
756,005
611,348
538,551
612,306
792,270
Consumer
3,304
4,001
4,417
4,499
4,627
Other
93,676
80,593
49,771
34,866
32,556
Total loans
$
2,447,945
$
2,068,724
$
1,612,394
$
1,551,722
$
1,692,806
Asset Quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
9,896
$
10,030
$
11,077
$
5,158
$
5,761
Loans > 90 days and still accruing
40
278
561
184
1,009
Restructured loans--accruing
790
5,295
5,319
5,924
5,946
Total nonperforming loans
$
10,726
$
15,603
$
16,957
$
11,266
$
12,716
Other real estate owned
1,666
1,676
1,676
1,686
3,066
Total nonperforming assets
$
12,392
$
17,279
$
18,633
$
12,952
$
15,782
QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(17)
$
2,376
$
146
$
77
$
8
Nonaccrual loans:
Real estate loans:
Commercial real estate:
Non-farm non-residential owner occupied
$
986
$
1,008
$
1,032
$
1,058
$
1,081
Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied
334
346
353
365
375
Residential
121
127
133
76
80
Construction, development & other
238
244
251
257
261
Farmland
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial & industrial
8,210
8,297
9,162
3,227
3,810
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
24
Purchased credit impaired
7
8
146
175
130
Total nonaccrual loans
$
9,896
$
10,030
$
11,077
$
5,158
$
5,761
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.41
%
0.69
%
0.89
%
0.64
%
0.78
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.44
%
0.75
%
1.05
%
0.73
%
0.75
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.95
%
0.93
%
0.97
%
0.86
%
0.80
%
QTD Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.53
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Tangible Common Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
301,203
$
299,007
$
206,202
$
137,821
$
128,170
$
299,007
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
19,286
19,326
19,366
19,407
19,447
19,326
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
281,917
$
279,681
$
186,836
$
118,414
$
108,723
$
279,681
Common shares outstanding at end of period
13,445,782
13,403,324
9,313,929
6,573,684
6,328,802
13,403,324
Book Value Per Share
$
22.40
$
22.31
$
22.14
$
20.97
$
20.25
$
22.31
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
20.97
$
20.87
$
20.06
$
18.01
$
17.18
$
20.87
Tangible Assets:
Total assets
$
3,040,388
$
2,499,412
$
2,082,171
$
2,013,300
$
2,033,816
$
2,499,412
Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
19,286
19,326
19,366
19,407
19,447
19,326
Tangible assets
$
3,021,102
$
2,480,086
$
2,062,805
$
1,993,893
$
2,014,369
$
2,480,086
Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
9.91
%
11.96
%
9.90
%
6.85
%
6.30
%
11.96
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
9.33
%
11.28
%
9.06
%
5.94
%
5.40
%
11.28
%
View original content:
SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares