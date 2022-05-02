Akebia Therapeutics to Report First Quarter Financial Results

Akebia to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 following the close of financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call Monday, May 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the conference call on May 9th, please dial (877) 458-0977 (domestic) or (484) 653-6724 (international) using conference ID number 1273066. The call will also be webcast LIVE and can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call through May 15, 2022. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and reference conference ID number 1273066. An online archive of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia's website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

