Match Group Releases Second Annual Impact Report

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) released its second annual Impact Report , which highlights the Company's social, environmental, and governance performance for 2021 and progress made since its first Impact Report published last year.

"Our products bring people together every day, and we are committed to facilitating those connections - responsibly and decisively - by actively fostering inclusive cultures for our employees that represent the broad spectrum of singles we serve, investing in data security and technologies to make our communities safer both on and offline, iterating on our governance processes, and minimizing the impact we have on our environment," said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group. "Our second Impact Report details those achievements, which we celebrate today, knowing that there is still much to do moving forward."

Match Group is committed to releasing an annual Impact Report to help raise the bar across the industry and continue to allow more people to find connections that enhance their lives safely, securely, and inclusively. The report can be viewed and downloaded at mtch.com/impact .

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

