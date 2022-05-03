Enjoin Grows Leadership Team to Support Mid-Revenue Cycle Solution Expansion

Justin C. Schmidt to serve as Co-CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin , a physician-directed clinical documentation integrity (CDI) services provider, announces expansion of its executive leadership to include Justin C. Schmidt as the company's Co-Chief Executive Officer. Justin will work closely with current CEO James P. Fee, MD, CCS, CCDS to accelerate market-driven services for both clinical and financial strategic alignment. This powerful combination of leadership will help grow the Enjoin brand and clinical practicing physician experience to all mid revenue cycle functions in support of Enjoin's mission for better patient outcomes and physician alignment. The announcement was made during the opening session of ACDIS National Conference in Orlando.

"We are excited to have Justin join our executive leadership team," says Garry L. Huff, M.D., President and Founder of Enjoin. "When I created the company over 30 years ago, I recognized the need for a physician-led model to support advanced clinical documentation practices with deep clinical expertise to drive patient centric outcomes and improve physician engagement. Together, Justin and Dr. Fee will partner in efforts to support the market need for growth of physician partnerships across all aspects of the mid revenue cycle." Their combined expertise will support a fully aligned clinical and financial partnership for healthcare organizations.

"Enjoin strives to improve patient care through the accuracy of the clinical narrative. Teaming up with Justin, will advance our goal to bring clinically integrated physician directed services across all the key functions of the mid revenue cycle", added Dr. Fee. "With Enjoin's existing portfolio and successful impact on revenue accuracy, risk mitigation and quality outcomes, the combination of our advisory services and workforce talent will help clients optimize mid-revenue cycle performance as well as address staff shortages."

Justin shared his excitement, "I have witnessed Enjoin's high quality reputation in the market and significant growth having served on their Advisory Board over the last year. Enjoin has achieved great success and is recognized as a trusted leader. With our physician-led approach and focus on advancing the clinical financial partnership, I am excited to join the team as we strengthen our offerings to support a total solution in mid-revenue cycle including physician advisory and staffing."

Justin has over 20 years of experience as a healthcare executive specifically focused in revenue cycle for acute care hospital systems. He has held leadership positions notably President and co-founder of Peak Health Solutions and Head of Revenue Cycle Solutions for AMN Healthcare.

The KLAS A+ rated clinical documentation integrity consulting company is also exhibiting at ACDIS in Booth #613.

About Enjoin

Value-based care and risk adjustment methodologies for payment and performance requires increased transparency into providers' performance and data integrity. Led by clinical leaders and practicing physicians, we focus on improving patient outcomes with deep clinical expertise and advanced clinical documentation practices to drive clinical integration, revenue integrity, and quality of care across the continuum.

