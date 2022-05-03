GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAIPEI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.55 million with a gross profit of $0.90 million, an operating loss of $0.83 million and the net loss of $1.10 million. Total revenues increased by 23.0% if compared to the previous quarter.

The improvement exhibited in revenues is mainly due to our efforts in promoting a licensed game amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, we continued fine-tuning our fast-paced remake of legacy casual games to increase players' stickiness and average revenue per user. With a healthier operating model, we believe it will bring us a steady growth and enhanced profitability in the future

While many countries around the world began easing COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong and Taiwan, previously with comparatively few cases, have been facing a wave of outbreak recently, and certain disruptions to our operations were resulted. "We have taken measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

First Quarter Overview

Operating revenue s increased by 23.0% in quarter-on-quarter comparison and 6 .9% year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner , a licensed game in Hong Kong , where primary pupils have experienced a prolonged winter vacation.

Loss from operations decreased to $0.83 million from $1.15 million last quarter, but net loss increased slightly to $1.10 million from $0.99 million last quarter due to foreign exchange loss arising from the surge of U.S. dollar in the past quarter.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share

amounts)

1Q22



4Q21



Change (%)



1Q22



1Q21



Change (%)

Revenues



1,546





1,257





23.0 %



1,546





1,446





6.9 % Gross Profit



901





607





48.4 %



901





791





13.9 % Loss from Operations



(828)





(1,152)



NM





(828)





(901)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(1,099)





(986)



NM





(1,099)





(875)



NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,

Diluted



(0.10)





(0.09)



NM





(0.10)





(0.08)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(1,154)





(1,005)



NM





(1,154)





(949)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash



40,534





41,762





(2.9) %



40,534





44,446





(8.8) %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 23.0% quarter-on-quarter to $1.55 million , from $1.26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by 6.9% year-over-year from $1.45 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner , a licensed game, amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong .

Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.90 million from $0.61 million in last quarter and increased by 13.9% from $0.79 million in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated operating expenses were $1.73 million in the first quarter of 2022, approximately comparable to prior quarter.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.10 million , increased from a loss of $0.99 million last quarter, and from a loss of $0.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2022 amounted to $40.5 million .

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $40.5 million, or approximately $3.67 per share as of March 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 3, 2022. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Notwithstanding the disruption of the pandemic, we are making progress in developing and calibrating a robust business model for our in-house casual games," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "We will continue executing our strategy of internally-driven growth by cultivating customer relationships, boosting productivity of the products and improving cost structure and effective marketing."

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. We will keep pursuing investment opportunities that have strategic capacity to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended





3/31/2022



12/31/2021







3/31/2021





unaudited



unaudited







unaudited





USD



USD







USD

Operating revenues



























Digital entertainment service revenues



1,545,575





1,257,099









1,446,276

Other revenues



—





—









—







1,545,575





1,257,099









1,446,276

Operating costs



























Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



644,369





649,791









655,757

Cost of other revenues



—





—









—







644,369





649,791









655,757

Gross profit



901,206





607,308









790,519

Operating expenses



























Product development and engineering expenses



322,438





363,917









345,898

Selling and marketing expenses



435,205





495,573









397,033

General and administrative expenses



971,101





897,473









946,192

Other



226





2,020









2,599







1,728,970





1,758,983









1,691,722

Loss from operations



(827,764)





(1,151,675)









(901,203)

Non-operating income (expense)



























Interest income



62,835





24,951









78,595

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(339,131)





41,038









(49,357)

Gain on disposal of investments



—





45,863









—

Other-net



4,922





53,605









(2,809)







(271,374)





165,457









26,429

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(1,099,138)





(986,218)









(874,774)

Income tax benefit (expense)



—





—









—

Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(1,099,138)





(986,218)









(874,774)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia



























Basic:



(0.10)





(0.09)









(0.08)

Diluted:



(0.10)





(0.09)









(0.08)

Weighted average shares outstanding:



























Basic



11,052,235





11,052,235









11,052,235

Diluted



11,052,235





11,052,235









11,052,235



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







3/31/2022



12/31/2021



3/31/2021





unaudited



audited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



40,221,362





41,455,445





44,146,308

Accounts receivable - net



245,742





264,890





281,945

Prepaid expenses



728,280





400,954





393,587

Restricted cash



312,772





306,411





300,000

Other receivables



21,143





473





25,937

Other current assets



151,560





154,344





156,622

Total current assets



41,680,859





42,582,517





45,304,399



























Marketable securities - noncurrent



10,322,000





10,322,000





10,000,000

Property, plant & equipment - net



79,266





87,806





38,860

Intangible assets - net



9,166





11,746





11,596

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



299,117





35,017





108,878

Other assets



2,322,368





2,479,237





2,481,910

Total assets



54,712,776





55,518,323





57,945,643



























Liabilities and equity























Accounts payable



47,916





118,343





88,009

Accrued compensation



188,353





236,316





161,287

Accrued expenses



1,436,606





1,199,039





1,083,293

Unearned revenue



890,395





880,203





949,396

Other current liabilities



820,580





782,630





740,286

Total current liabilities



3,383,850





3,216,531





3,022,271

Other liabilities



1,262,455





1,450,487





1,655,437

Total liabilities



4,646,305





4,667,018





4,677,708

Total equity



50,066,471





50,851,305





53,267,935

Total liabilities and equity



54,712,776





55,518,323





57,945,643



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations





Three months ended





3/31/2022



12/31/2021



3/31/2021





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA























Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(1,099,138)





(986,218)





(874,774)

Depreciation



5,764





3,889





1,902

Amortization



2,239





2,254





2,010

Interest income



(62,835)





(24,951)





(78,595)

Interest expense



—





—





—

Income tax (benefit) expense



—





—





—

EBITDA



(1,153,970)





(1,005,026)





(949,457)



