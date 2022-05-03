The House of Routine Launches in U.S., Gift Mom with Top-Rated Health and Wellness Bullet Journal

Spring clean your mindset and reset resolutions with The House of Routine top-ranked wellness journals

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate mom and refresh resolutions with The House of Routine top-rated bullet journal, which has more than 1,600 5-star reviews and is trusted by several of the world's largest brands. More than 30,000+ lives have been positively impacted through the power of bullet journaling with The House of Routine. The Daily Routine Journal is used by organizations including Condé Nast, BetterHelp and NBCUniversal's Young Professionals Network. Now available in the U.S. reset with The House of Routine.

"I bought 'The Routine' for my son to establish goals and reflect on his day-to-day life. As his mom, the improvement I have seen in his mental health is incredible. The shift I see in my son brings tears to my eyes, happy tears of course!" said customer Kaila Davis.

The Daily Routine Journal is crafted to help create a roadmap to achieving goals. Increase self-awareness, stay organized, reduce stress and improve mindfulness. Each page is undated and offers 6+ months of journaling. Track food, water and exercise within each page. Goal reminders, morning affirmations, to-do lists, appointment trackers, daily gratitude lists and end of day reviews within the journal help people stay on track.

Men of the Hour Podcast (Top 100 Apple Podcast) Host Justin Crawford explains how The House of Routine has transformed his life and celebrity guests. Pop stars, business leaders, fitness gurus and professional athletes have praised the top-ranked bullet journal.

"The journal has improved my mental and physical health by helping me stay grounded and organized. Without 'The Routine' it'd be impossible to stay on top of my busy days. Having a routine is key to motivation and achieving success," said Men of The Hour Podcast Host and House of Routine Chief Creative Officer, Justin Crawford.

This spring recharge your resolutions with 20% off all journals at www.thehouseofroutine.com with code MOTHERSDAY20.

About The House of Routine:

The House of Routine is founded on the principles that superb mental and physical health is crucial to living one's best life. We help people fulfill wellness, professional and relationship goals through proven goal-setting techniques for optimal living. For more information visit www.thehouseofroutine.com

Sabrina Santucci

Press Manager, The House of Routine

press@thehouseofroutine.com

