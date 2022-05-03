Kasasa® Recognized in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards, Receiving Honorable Mentions in the Enduring Impact and General Excellence Categories

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, today was recognized by Fast Company for their 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. Kasasa was named an honoree in the Enduring Impact: 15+ years in business and General Excellence categories.

"Recognizing the importance of 'sustainable banking,' Kasasa empowers community banks and credit unions by equipping them with the technology and tools they need to compete with the bigger digital brand power of megabanks and fintechs," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "Trillions of dollars in the US banking system represent tremendous power, which is being held in fewer and fewer hands. Since day one, it's been Kasasa's mission to transform that by restoring power to people on a local level through community financial institutions."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Award submissions are evaluated by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters to select winners and finalists from a pool of nearly 3,000 entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia. Categories including AI and data, social justice, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories were added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace.

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issue highlights, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

"I'm proud that Fast Company has recognized Kasasa among such impressive initiatives from around the world," said Krajicek. "By empowering people to take control of their finances through innovative products and offering them exclusively through community banks and credit unions, we can create a meaningful ripple effect that impacts communities nationwide."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

