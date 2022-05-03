Simplicity Group Completes its 35th Acquisition -- Buckhead Brokerage Group -- and Welcomes Forrest Mitchell as Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Georgia-based Buckhead Brokerage Group ("Buckhead"). With the completion of this transaction, Simplicity welcomes Forrest Mitchell as its newest partner.

"Forrest and his team are first-class professionals, well-aligned with Simplicity's guiding principles of education, value, and partnership," Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Like the team at Buckhead, we bring these principles to life in everything we do in support of independent advisors and their clients and are thrilled to welcome the Buckhead team to Simplicity."

Forrest Mitchell added, "On behalf of my entire team, we are excited to join Simplicity and take advantage of the many resources available to help our agent partners best serve their clients. We take great pride in the products we offer and the service we provide and want to expand our offerings and capabilities across the board."

Under the leadership of Forrest Mitchell, Buckhead will continue to provide exceptional service to its agent partners, while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

About Buckhead Brokerage Group

Founded by Forrest Mitchell, Buckhead Brokerage Group is dedicated to insurance professionals, providing quality products, outstanding sales support, and underwriting services through a stable of core carriers. The Company specializes in large case management, advanced sales support, sub-standard or hard to place cases, and underwriting niches. Please visit http://www.buckheadbrokerage.com/ for more information.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 35 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Buckhead). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on Linkedin.

