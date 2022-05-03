TURFBOT OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES ROBOTIC MOWING AS A SERVICE IN THE U.S.

TurfBot Provides an Eco-friendly Alternative to Traditional Gas-Powered Mowing

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TurfBot has officially launched as the first franchised robotic mowing as a service company in the US. The company will be offering lawn mowing services to local homeowners using zero-emission robotic technology.

TurfBot Logo (CNW Group/TurfBot Mowing) (PRNewswire)

"We don't do anything without rigorous testing, and we've been testing this concept for several years now," stated Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of TurfBot. "Our goal was to ensure our franchisees could be successful doing this…that is of the utmost importance to us. We wanted to build a sustainable model for the future."

The TurfBot concept involves providing easy access to robotic mowing by offering it as a paid service with an affordable monthly fee. The mowers remain at customers' homes throughout the entire mowing season and can be pre-programmed to mow on certain days/times or started on demand via mobile app. Customers also receive monthly maintenance visits from a TurfBot technician to ensure the mower is always in peak form. Regular trimming and edging can be added on to any mowing program.

To help propel the brand forward, TurfBot has partnered with SiteOne Landscape Supply to assist with equipment, supplies, and logistics.

"We have a 25-year history with SiteOne that started with our sister company, Weed Man Lawn Care. It just made sense to partner with them on the TurfBot side – it really was the perfect fit. They have been instrumental in helping our franchisees get the equipment needed to launch their businesses and service their customers," said Lemcke.

TurfBot has opened its doors in 9 U.S. markets, with plans to expand into an additional 10+ in 2023.

ABOUT TURFBOT

TurfBot is North America's first robotic mowing as a service franchise brand. Founded in 2018, TurfBot is now in 9 US markets with plans to expand into 80 additional markets over the next 10 years. For more information, visit turfbotmowing.com.

