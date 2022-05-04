FMC Corporation files patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. against Aceto US, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Aceto US, LLC ("Aceto"). The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, alleges Aceto is infringing on FMC patents relating to chlorantraniliprole, FMC's leading insecticide ingredient branded as Rynaxypyr® active.

The complaint alleges Aceto received shipments of chlorantraniliprole from suppliers in India and China in violation of FMC's patent rights. FMC is requesting damages and injunctive relief restraining Aceto from infringing FMC patents relating to chlorantraniliprole.

"FMC has received numerous patents around the world that protect compositions and processes relating to chlorantraniliprole and its production," said Michael Reilly, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of FMC. "We will continue to protect our investment in researching, developing and commercializing chlorantraniliprole by vigorously enforcing our intellectual property rights in the United States and worldwide."

FMC is committed to bringing farmers the latest and most innovative crop protection solutions. FMC's commitment is evidenced by the continued investment in the research, development and commercialization of chlorantraniliprole, a proprietary, breakthrough technology designed to control a wide variety of destructive insects that can destroy a farmer's crops and dramatically lower food production. The company maintains an extensive patent estate for its proprietary chlorantraniliprole technology, including patents that cover active ingredient composition of matter, manufacturing processes, intermediate chemicals, formulations and other areas protected by intellectual property laws in the U.S., China, India, and other important agricultural markets throughout the world. FMC markets its products that contain chlorantraniliprole under several brand names around the world, including Rynaxypyr® active, Altacor®, Coragen®, Elevest®, Prevathon® and Vantacor® insect control products.

"Our intellectual property rights enable FMC to drive innovation and long-term investment in the crop protection market," said Ronaldo Pereira, executive vice president and president of FMC Americas. "As a leading agricultural sciences company, FMC is committed to developing novel, high-quality crop protection solutions that address our customers' evolving needs today and in the future."

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Rynaxypyr, Altacor, Coragen, Elevest, Prevathon and Vantacor are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation