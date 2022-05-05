Caribou Coffee Partners with JUST Egg™ to Introduce its First-Ever, Fully Plant-Based Food Offering

JUST Egg™ Roasted Tomato & Pesto Flatbread Now Available for a Limited Time

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced the debut of its first-ever, fully plant-based menu offering, the JUST Egg™ Roasted Tomato & Pesto Flatbread, available now for a limited time at Caribou Coffee locations nationwide. Nearly 400 Caribou coffeehouses will offer the flatbread starting Thursday, May 5. The nationwide distribution makes Caribou the largest coffeehouse chain to feature JUST Egg's plant-based product.

Served warm on a folded flatbread, Caribou's newest addition to its All-Day Breakfast menu features folded JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free smoked provolone cheese, with roasted tomatoes and vegan pesto. With clean, sustainable protein and a mix of savory, bold flavors, this irresistible combination will entice guests looking to explore healthier on-the-go food options.

"We are thrilled to partner with the innovative team at JUST Egg" said Matt Reiter, vice president of merchandising and product at Caribou Coffee. "We're always looking for new, innovative choices to meet our guests' needs. Caribou's food menu includes gluten-free and vegetarian menu items today, and with an increased demand in the marketplace for plant-based options, we knew we wanted to provide a great-tasting option for our guests. To finally have a delicious and versatile vegan option on our menu showcases our commitment to providing quality products that are not only better for your health, but for the planet. This sandwich is a delicious option for all guests, whether they follow a plant-based diet or not."

JUST Egg is America's fastest-growing egg brand, revolutionizing how consumers think about the most ubiquitous protein on the planet. Developed for both human and planet health, JUST Egg cooks, looks and tastes just like a conventional egg, but is much more sustainable. Compared to chicken eggs, JUST Egg's ingredients use 83% less land, 98% less water, and produce 93% fewer carbon emissions, yet it contains about the same amount of protein and has no cholesterol.

"It's an absolute honor to collaborate with Caribou Coffee for their first entirely plant-based product," said Matt Riley, Chief Revenue Officer at Eat Just, Inc., the manufacturer of JUST Egg. "Caribou Coffee's wide reach and commitment to sustainability made them a natural fit for a partnership. We've seen our partners across the industry gain an immense amount of support for their contributions to the next wave of plant-centric options, and we have no doubt that Caribou guests will enjoy this savory flatbread sandwich made with ingredients that are better for the environment."

To learn more about this limited time offering and other items on Caribou Coffee's menu, please visit https://www.cariboucoffee.com/menu/.

About Caribou Coffee ®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small, with 321 company-owned locations nationwide, 139 domestic license locations in 22 states, and 261 franchise stores in 9 countries as of December 28, 2021. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was one of the first major U.S. coffeehouses to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Additionally, in 2019, the brand debuted its Caribou Cabin restaurant prototype, which features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products are also available in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the company on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks®, at caribouperks.com . To learn more about Caribou Coffee's franchise opportunity, visit cariboucoffee.com/franchising .

About Eat Just, Inc.

Eat Just is a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system in our lifetimes. The company's expertise, from functionalizing plant proteins to culturing animal cells, is powered by a world-class team of scientists and chefs spanning more than a dozen research disciplines. Eat Just created America's fastest-growing egg brand, which is made entirely of plants, and the world's first-to-market meat made from animal cells instead of slaughtered livestock. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies," Entrepreneur's "100 Brilliant Companies," CNBC's "Disruptor 50" and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. JUST Egg has been named among Popular Science's "100 Greatest Innovations" and Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" and the history-making debut of GOOD Meat was heralded as one of 2020's top scientific breakthroughs by The Guardian, Vox and WIRED.

For more information on JUST Egg, visit https://ju.st.

For more information on GOOD Meat, visit http://goodmeat.co.

