Contrast Security Embarks on AWS Summit Global World Tour

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 5, 2022 -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announces its upcoming sponsorship and participation at five upcoming international and national AWS Summits.

"We're excited to take our strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the road and help educate AWS Summit attendees who are looking to innovate as their DevSecOps practices continue to mature," said Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Contrast Security. "Over the next few months, we'll be showcasing our joint capabilities across the globe and highlighting case studies of customers' accelerating secure software development."

WHAT: Contrast Security is scheduled to sponsor and participate in the following upcoming AWS Sumits across the globe:

May 11 - Stockholm, Sweden

May 18 - Tel-Aviv, Israel

July 12-13 - New York City , New York

August 17-18 - Anaheim, California

August 24-25 - Chicago, Illinois

Contrast recently was awarded the AWS DevOps Competency for DevSecOps, which differentiates Contrast as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in delivering software products that integrate security across every stage of the development and delivery cycles, including pre-, during and post-deployment. To learn more about Contrast's AWS offerings for both on-prem and cloud-native environments, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/awsmarketplace?hsLang=en .

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

