Located in Oman's capital city along the Sea of Oman, guests and residents alike will enjoy private beach access and savour picturesque mountain and sea views

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development, announce plans for the upcoming Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat, Oman.

Four Seasons and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) Announce Plans for Luxury Seaside Resort and Private Residences in Muscat (PRNewswire)

The luxury development will comprise of an urban style resort, perfect for business travellers or leisure guests looking to visit the historic sights of Oman's capital city – a rare opportunity to relish in the relaxing mountain and seaside setting. For those looking to make Four Seasons part of their everyday lifestyle, the project will also include a collection of Private Residences with sweeping views of the Sea of Oman.

"The Middle East continues to be an integral part of Four Seasons growth strategy, as we look for opportunities to offer unmatched Four Seasons experiences in exciting and dynamic destinations such as Muscat," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are excited to be a part of OMRAN Group's long-term vision for the future development of Oman's tourism landscape, further accelerating the strategic growth of its capital city and continuing to attract luxury guests and residents from around the world with a brand new Four Seasons offering."

Oman is located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, along the Sea of Oman. Muscat is an ancient city with a long history as an important port destination with a vibrant culture. The idyllic landscape is marked by the backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains with unending views across the Arabian Sea. In addition to the tranquil setting, leisure travellers can enjoy local attractions such as myriad museums, mosques and heritage sites.

"Muscat is a destination filled with history, natural beauty, business, tourism, and so much more, and we look forward to showcasing all it has to offer through this exceptional new project with Four Seasons," says Dr. Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group. "By bringing this iconic brand to Muscat, we continue to drive forward the Oman Vision 2040 and our National Tourism Strategy, solidifying this wonderful country as a preeminent luxury destination for locals and global travellers alike."

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat, Oman will be created through the redevelopment of a former yacht club and marina into 200 rooms and suites and 100 Private Residences. Guests and residents will enjoy access to a private beach, five dining outlets, and both indoor and outdoor pools with cabanas. In addition to water sports offered at the onsite beach, the resort will provide many additional activities for travellers of all kinds to experience through its tennis centre, spa and fitness facilities, and for younger guests, through a dedicated Kids For All Seasons and young adults centre.

The property will also feature extensive indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, as well as a bride's room, business centre, business departure lounge, and prayer rooms.

Residents will enjoy privacy and exclusivity while at home with a dedicated residential team offering Four Seasons legendary service, while also having access to the services and amenities of the neighbouring resort.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat, Oman joins Four Seasons growing collection of properties in the Middle East, including the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah and Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 123 hotels and resorts, and 50 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About OMRAN Group | Growth Through Tourism

OMRAN creates sustainable and authentic tourism assets, lifestyle communities and destinations that drive economic growth and contribute to the diversification of the economy. We achieve our mandate by acting alone or as a catalyst in bringing together the strength of Government with the entrepreneurship of the private sector.

We work with all stakeholders, partners, SMEs and local communities to ensure a positive physical, social, economic contribution to both the environment and people's lives while respecting the traditional culture and environmental values of Oman.

We are inspired by Oman's beauty, peace and hospitality

For more information, visit our website: Omran.om

Follow us on our social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube

Contact: fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts