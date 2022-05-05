THE FRESH MARKET INVITES GUESTS TO WIN FREE FRESH FOOD AND MORE FOR A YEAR

One Winner Selected from Each of the Retailer's 160 Locations

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a Member of The Fresh Market's Ultimate Loyalty Experience just got sweeter as the specialty food retailer launched its "Win FREE Fresh Food and More for 1 Year" Sweepstakes. Inviting guests to "Sign up & Save" takes on a new meaning from May 4 – June 28, 2022, as each transaction a Loyalty Member makes will count as an entry to win. The Fresh Market will select 160 members, one from each store, to be the winner of FREE fresh food for one year.

One winner from each of the 160 stores will receive $200 per month for 12 consecutive months, to be awarded as a reloadable The Fresh Market gift card. The prize also includes a cash award of $800, to be paid by check when the gift card is issued. Any gift card balance will carry forward each month. Gift card terms and conditions apply.

"Imagine getting free money each month for an entire year to spend on all the things you love best about The Fresh Market—top-quality meat and produce, fresh-from-the-bakery desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and more," added Jeff Snyder, Director of Loyalty and Email Marketing at The Fresh Market. "It's a dream prize that'll be awarded to one very lucky Member of The Fresh Market Ultimate Loyalty Experience at each store location."

It's easy for guests to enter to win once they are members of The Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Each qualifying transaction will count as an entry during the sweepstakes period. Guests can enter without making a purchase by logging into their member account and submitting a free entry form online during the Sweepstakes Period—and, there is no limit to the number of times they can enter. One winner will be randomly selected from each of The Fresh Market's 160 locations in mid-July 2022. Full sweepstakes rules can be found here.

The Ultimate Loyalty Experience boasts many features, including automatically loaded and clippable curated member-only Loyalty offers, digital coupons and "The Club Hub" purchase frequency programs, which allow guests to earn free items or dollars off favorite items. Currently there are five clubs: Market Meal Kit Club, Artisan Cheese Club, Whole Panini Club, Floral Club and Coffee by the Cup Club.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2021 and 2022, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

