Leading American Tableware Manufacturer, Lenox, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as PR Agency of Record for Lenox, leading American maker of tableware and decorative pieces.

5W will be responsible for executing a strategic media relations campaign, further increasing brand and product awareness, providing trade show support, and positioning Lenox as the go-to name for year-round gifting and entertaining.

"Lenox possesses a rich history of bringing people together at times of celebration and during milestone moments," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We are thrilled to work alongside Lenox, connecting families with a brand that encourages them to make the most of every day, and celebrate the small moments that bring us closer to each other after more than a year of distance."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to home and houseware clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Lenox

Lenox was founded in 1889 with a singular vision to set the highest standards for quality, artistry and beauty. We bring a rich history of craftsmanship to modern day life; where families and friends gather to celebrate using pieces that are versatile and timeless.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

