NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS TODAY'S TOP HITS ON 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL PRIDE'

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest edition, NOW That's What I Call Pride, will be released May 20 on CD, digitally and vinyl.

Celebrate Pride with your favorite anthems from pop icons Lady Gaga, FLETCHER ft. Hayley Kiyoko, Lil Nas X, Elton John & Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Adam Lambert, and many more! The album will be available on CD, digitally, and on magenta and green vinyl, only at Walmart.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Pride

CD / Digital Tracklist:

I Want To Break Free - Queen Freedom '90 - George Michael Born This Way - Lady Gaga Believe - Cher Roar - Katy Perry I'm Coming Out - Diana Ross I'm Every Woman - Chaka Khan Hot Stuff - Donna Summer Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa Midnight Sky - Miley Cyrus MONTERO - Lil Nas X Cherry (feat. Hayley Kiyoko ) - FLETCHER Chains Of Love - Erasure Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood For Your Entertainment - Adam Lambert Beautiful - Christina Aguilera Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves Like The Way I Do - Melissa Etherdige

2LP Tracklist:

Disc 1

I Want To Break Free - Queen (Side A) Freedom '90 - George Michael (Side A) Born This Way - Lady Gaga (Side A) Believe - Cher (Side A) Roar - Katy Perry (Side A) I'm Coming Out - Diana Ross (Side B) I'm Every Woman - Chaka Khan (Side B) Hot Stuff - Donna Summer (Side B) Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa (Side B)

Disc 2

1. Midnight Sky - Miley Cyrus (Side A)

2. MONTERO - Lil Nas X (Side A)

3. Cherry (feat. Hayley Kiyoko) - FLETCHER (Side A)

4. Chains Of Love - Erasure (Side A)

5. Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood (Side A)

6. For Your Entertainment - Adam Lambert (Side B)

7. Beautiful - Christina Aguilera (Side B)

8. Rainbow - Kacey Musgraves (Side B)

9. Like The Way I Do - Melissa Etherdige (Side B)

