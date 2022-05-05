RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details





Date/Time: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN: US (844) 369-8770; Intl. (862) 298-0840



REPLAY: May 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern

US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331

Replay ID number: 45505

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/45505 .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company providing a full suite of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions through a network of Radiant and agent -owned offices located throughout North America and other key global markets. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to its customers around the world

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.