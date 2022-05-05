Senté announces the appointment of Ulion Riebe as Chief Financial Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senté, an innovative specialty dermatology company, announces the appointment of Ulion (Uli) Riebe as Chief Financial Officer.

Uli RiebeCFO, Sente (PRNewswire)

Senté announces the appointment of Ulion (Uli) Riebe as Chief Financial Officer.

"Uli has an incredible track record for enabling teams to achieve success in high growth and fast-changing environments," said Laurent Combredet, Chief Executive Officer of Senté. "Uli is a tremendous addition to our team. I look forward to partnering with him to support our rapid growth with our physician partners and ecommerce solutions."

Uli Riebe brings to Senté a unique blend of experiences from investment banking and e-commerce. He spent the last 5 years with Rothy's, a fast-growing DTC e-commerce footwear brand. Serving as the company's first Director of Finance, he helped build and scale the Accounting and Finance organizations though an exponential growth phase. Later, as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Finance he oversaw long-range planning and all capital raising activity. As the Chief Financial Officer, Uli will take an executive leadership role in long-term strategic planning, growth framework, and capital raising strategies.

"I am extremely impressed with what Laurent and his team have achieved over the past several years," says Uli Riebe, Chief Financial Officer of Senté. "There is tremendous potential to grow the brand's suite of innovative skin care products both in the US and internationally."

About Senté

Senté is a privately held specialty dermatology company dedicated to delivering novel science-based skin care products targeting a range of skin discoloration concerns. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, further information may be found at Sentelabs.com. Senté products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas and on its website at www.sentelabs.com.

IG: senteskincare

Sentelabs.com

For more information regarding Senté or to sell and recommend Senté products in your practice, contact us at info@sentelabs.com.

Sente Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sente