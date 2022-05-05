The Stevie® Awards Recognize IDX as One of the Top Three Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year

The Stevie® Awards Recognize IDX as One of the Top Three Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, a leading privacy platform and data breach response provider, announced its recognition in the prestigious 2022 American Business Awards®. Out of more than 3,700 nominations, IDX won a Bronze Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year. Additionally, the IDX Privacy app received its own Bronze Stevie Award in the Utilities & Services category.

(PRNewsfoto/IDX) (PRNewswire)

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. — public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. Winners will receive their awards at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

"I'm proud of IDX's achievements and excited about the recognition we've received from the American Business Awards," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "Our staff work hard to empower thousands of organizations to take back control of their privacy and identity. It's great to see their excellence and dedication to our mission acknowledged."

A record number of nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

To view a full list of 2022 Stevie winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About IDX:

IDX is a proven partner in digital privacy protection. Thousands of organizations and over 40 million individuals trust IDX to protect sensitive personal information from the growing threat of cybercrime. As a leading provider of data breach response services, IDX serves both public and private sector clients as an unparalleled strategic partner in data protection. Visit www.idx.us for more information.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com . Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDX