TIAA Named a 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 Company

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA has ranked number eight on DiversityInc's 2022 Top 50 Companies list. The organization also ranked as a Top Company for Environmental, Social & Governance, a Top Company for Employee Resource Groups and a Top Company for Executive Diversity Councils. This year marks a decade that TIAA has been included on the list and the third year in the top 10.

(PRNewsfoto/TIAA) (PRNewswire)

TIAA has been named to DiversityInc's 2022 Top 50 Companies list.

"Recognition by DiversityInc is a true reflection of how ID&E advances our journey forward," said Corie Pauling, TIAA Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer. "We're demonstrating the significance of equity and belonging on how we engage associates, clients and our industry. We are proud of the work we're doing, but we know it isn't finished — we know we must set, then reset, the bar."

TIAA continues to work toward equity and inclusion through a variety of initiatives and programs, including its Be the Change platform, which launched in 2020 and has grown in the years since. The company is also working to close the gender retirement gap through its #RetireInequality campaign and has also designed a first-of-its-kind people equity index.

To be considered for DiversityInc's Top 50 list, companies must have more than 750 employees in the United States. Companies are evaluated and chosen based on six areas of diversity and inclusion: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion strategies.

To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit https://www.diversityinc.com/.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider[1], paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021)[2].

Learn more about TIAA

Read the latest TIAA news

­­­­­­­­Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

As of Dec. 31, 2020 . Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021 . As of December 31, 2021 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,375 trillion .

©2022 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

­­­­

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIAA