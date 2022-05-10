Michael Baker International Announces Series of New Hires and Promotions Within Its Federal Programs and Services Vertical

Industry veterans to support maximizing the company's portfolio and capabilities in Federal markets

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a series of new hires and promotions within its Federal Programs and Services Vertical. These staff updates support the company's goal of maximizing its portfolio and capabilities in Federal markets. Benjamin Matthews, P.E., has joined Michael Baker as National Market Lead – Federal Civilian Programs and promotions from within the firm include Angela Nocera, P.E., to National Market Lead – Army, Jade Rung, P.E., PMP, to National Market Lead – Federal Agencies and Kevin Owens to National Market Lead – Federal Agencies.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"As we Reimagine Michael Baker, we are focused on growing our Federal portfolio and making a greater impact on complex projects that require innovative solutions where we can bring together our planning, design, construction management and program management talents to satisfy the client's needs," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E. President, Federal Programs and Services, at Michael Baker International. "With this new hire and three well-deserved promotions, we are continuing a legacy of service to U.S. Federal agencies dating back to 1940 and expertly supporting our Federal clients to meet their stateside and global missions."

As National Market Lead – Federal Civilian Programs, Mr. Matthews will manage client relationships for more than 30 Federal Civilian agencies and partner across the organization to develop both tactical plans and strategic positioning for key Federal Civilian opportunities. He will collaborate closely with Operations teams to ensure client satisfaction around key cost, schedule and quality measures and build teaming arrangements to address each client's unique challenges. Mr. Matthews is a Fellow and National Board of Direction member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME). He holds a Master of Science degree in Construction Management from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy .

In her new role as National Market Lead – Army, Ms. Nocera will focus on managing the firm's projects with the U.S. Army, including strategy, business development and client relationships, to ensure successful capture, project execution and growth of the Army program. She brings 16 years of experience providing environmental and civil engineering consulting services to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies. She joined Michael Baker in 2017 and has helped grow the firm's Federal portfolio through capture and execution of Design-Build projects and AE Services task orders with U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast and U.S. Air Force (USAF). She holds a Master of Science degree from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Alabama .

Mr. Rung, National Market Lead – Federal Agencies, joined Michael Baker in 2021 and brings more than 27 years of experience in the delivery of commercial building and heavy civil infrastructure projects. With experience in capital acquisition, planning, design, construction and program management, his new role will leverage his previous business development experience to help identify and capture Federal Civilian (non-DoD) opportunities, including those with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Transportation (DOT) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering – Structural from Louisiana State University .

In Mr. Owens' new role as National Market Lead – Federal Agencies, he will work with Regional and Office leadership to capture and pursue opportunities with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Department of State and Cost Engineering. He joined Michael Baker in 2016 and has nearly 20 years of experience providing program/project management to U.S. DoD and DOE. He is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army serving as a Nuclear Operations Officer for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Mr. Owens holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science/Economics from Auburn University .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

