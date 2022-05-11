Arch Street Capital Acquires 1 Million SF Industrial Asset Located within the New Orleans MSA

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC ("Arch"), a real estate investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a single-tenant, build-to-suit, industrial asset ("Property") that is strategically located in a master planned business park within the New Orleans MSA. The recently developed, Class A Property consists of approximately 1 million SF and serves as a technologically advanced distribution facility for an investment grade leading e-commerce company.

The Property was developed in partnership with a global real estate developer. Arch, on behalf of its capital partner, provided the preferred equity during the construction phase followed by a forward purchase upon completion.

"The flexible and creative nature of our capital continues to provide a compelling option for developers, operating partners and sellers to monetize investments on mutually beneficial terms. As such, this unique approach has allowed us to grow our industrial portfolio with the addition of a newly developed, high-quality distribution center leased to an investment grade, long-term tenant" stated Hemal Patel, Vice President at Arch. "We continue to look globally for high-quality, yield oriented, industrial, office, retail and medical assets of scale on behalf of our institutional capital partners."

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their U.S. and European real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $9.4 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including: industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing and land.

