Dining at The Sequoias San Francisco Takes on New Fusion with Chefs Helman and Miller

Dining at The Sequoias San Francisco Takes on New Fusion with Chefs Helman and Miller

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sequoias San Francisco, a 26-story landmark alongside Japantown, redefines residents' dining experience by expanding to include two Executive Chefs with nearly 50 years of combined experience.

Executive Chef Tsitsi Helman oversees culinary operations at the life plan retirement community with over 350 residents.

Chef Helman comes from a list of discerning palettes having worked for several Bay Area tech giants and was a former personal chef to an Oracle Corp. co-founder.

The pandemic pivoted Helman's corporate dining career, as many workplaces moved to remote-only. Following her passion for food and the kitchen, she studied nutrition essential to healthy aging.

"Quickly, I fell in love with the residents," said Chef Helman after joining The Sequoias. She enjoys delighting everyone with options. "We have a lot of vegetarians and vegans. I surprise them with quinoa cakes, kale salads, or cauliflower steaks for dinner," along with favorite comfort foods and special requests.

Chef Christopher Miller, director of dining services, brings his culinary experience working for The Ritz-Carlton and prominent figures including Elon Musk. Chef Miller's upbringing contributed to his passion for simple, yet sophistacted California-style cuisine inspired by his mother and culinary giants including Julia Child.

The chefs, along with a dietician and a resident-led dining committee, create menus inspired by seasonal ingredients. "It is our mission to celebrate what San Francisco is about – an amazing town of restaurants," says Chef Miller. "We approach our cuisine the same as the restaurants: We create the best possible dining experience for our residents."

At The Sequoias, each meal is an experience, keeping up with food trends and taking nutrition into consideration while keeping flavors authentic. Ingredients are fresh, and produce is locally sourced within 250 miles, for people with all taste preferences. Residents can choose between the main menu or the MarketPlace – inspired by tapas, small plates with global influences, and authenticity.

For media inquiries or questions about Sequoia Living communities, email LRain@sequoialiving.org.

About The Sequoias San Francisco

The Sequoias San Francisco, owned and operated by nonprofit Sequoia Living, is a Life Plan community providing Bay Area seniors with independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. Residents enjoy outings, special events, music, art and cultural activities. Getting older isn't the last chapter — it's the beginning of a new adventure where we Never Stop Growing.

View original content:

SOURCE Sequoia Living