Novelis Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Q4 Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Net income from continuing operations of $217 million , up 21% YoY; net income from continuing operations excluding special items was $189 million , up 10% YoY

Record shipments of 987 kilotonnes, up from 983 kilotonnes prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $431 million , down 15% YoY primarily due to short-term operational cost challenges

Full Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Record net income from continuing operations of $1.0 billion , up 122% YoY; net income from continuing operations excluding special items was $934 million , up 66% YoY

Record shipments of 3,858 kilotonnes, up 7% YoY

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 billion , up 19% YoY; Adjusted EBITDA per ton shipped reached $530 , up 12% YoY

Net leverage ratio improved to 2.2x, compared to 2.9x as of March 31, 2021

Embarking on a transformational organic growth period to further strengthen our industry leading position; Announced today an approximately $2.5 billion greenfield, fully integrated rolling and recycling plant in the U.S. to support strong demand for aluminum beverage packaging and automotive solutions and advance a more circular economy

Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to its common shareholder increased 22% versus the prior year to $215 million, while net income from continuing operations increased 21% to $217 million. Excluding special items in both years, fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 net income from continuing operations increased 10% versus the prior year to $189 million.

For the full year, fiscal 2022 net income attributable to its common shareholder increased more than four-fold versus the prior year to $954 million, while net income from continuing operations more than doubled to $1.0 billion. Excluding special items in both years, fiscal year 2022 net income from continuing operations increased 66% to $934 million, driven mainly by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

"We achieved record full year results and crossed notable financial milestones for Adjusted EBITDA and net income, reflecting a continued focus on meeting strong customer demand for infinitely recyclable aluminum products while striving to advance our business and industry toward a more circular economy," said Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis, Inc. "Our market-leading position, strong underlying market demand, and history of success adding new capacity position us to embark on our next phase of strategic expansion to support our customers for the long term, and deliver on our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together by reducing carbon emissions across the supply chain."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales increased 34% to $4.8 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $3.6 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher average aluminum prices and local market premiums. Total flat rolled product shipments were a record 987 kilotonnes, a slight increase over prior year shipments of 983 kilotonnes, driven by strong beverage can and aerospace shipments offsetting lower automotive shipments impacted by semiconductor shortages in the automotive industry.

Adjusted EBITDA of $431 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 included approximately $55 million of higher operational costs, primarily in North America, as a result of production and logistics challenges that are not expected to continue in fiscal 2023. The current year quarter also included a $15 million non-recurring regulatory provision. Other higher inflationary cost pressures were largely offset by favorable product pricing.

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales increased 40% to $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022, compared to $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021, primarily driven by higher average aluminum prices and record shipments in every product end market. Total flat rolled product shipments increased 7% over the prior year to 3,858 kilotonnes, driven by strong demand for sustainable, flat rolled aluminum sheet and recovery from COVID-related production shutdowns early in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to a record $2.0 billion in fiscal year 2022, compared to $1.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to higher volume, favorable product mix despite constrained automotive shipments impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage this year, and a strong demand environment benefiting pricing, partially offset by high inflation and operational disruptions. Adjusted EBITDA per ton shipped increased to $530 in fiscal year 2022, compared to $474 in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $649 million in fiscal 2022, after absorbing more than $400 million of increased working capital pressure from rising aluminum prices, net of metal price lag, compared to the prior year free cash flow of $740 million. The company's net leverage ratio (net debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA) improved to 2.2x at the end of fiscal year 2022, compared to 2.9x at the end of fiscal year 2021.

"Our record operational and financial performance in fiscal 2022 drove a reduction in net leverage to well within our targeted range and provides a solid footing to begin our next wave of transformational investments," said Devinder Ahuja, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis, Inc. "We are well positioned to navigate current inflationary headwinds and global supply chain challenges, while keeping our focus on expanding capacity to support growing long term customer demand across end markets."

We have an attractive opportunity to expand rolling and recycling capacity as a critical partner to customers' growing demand for sustainable aluminum products. We are considering a number of potential capital investment opportunities over the next five years, spanning regions and end markets. This includes our plans, announced in a separate press release today, to commence construction of an approximately $2.5 billion, fully integrated greenfield rolling mill in Bay Minette, Alabama, U.S., to support strong demand for sustainable, beverage can and automotive aluminum sheet. Other previously announced U.S. projects include Oswego hot mill debottlenecking and the construction of a state-of-the art, automotive recycling center in Guthrie, while in Asia, we are expanding recycling and casting in Ulsan, South Korea, and integrating our automotive business in Asia with the addition of a new cold mill and automotive recycling center in China.

Novelis ended fiscal year 2022 with strong total liquidity of $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Market demand remains broadly favorable and non-recurring items from fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 are behind us. We expect first quarter fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA per ton to return to levels above $500 per ton, even as we navigate continuing impacts from semi-conductor shortages, customer impacts from COVID lockdowns in China, global supply chain challenges and elevated energy costs.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Novelis will discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results via a live webcast and conference call for investors at 7:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. To view slides and listen only, visit https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1fxvomin9j01c&eom. To join by telephone, dial toll-free in North America at 800-734-8507, India toll-free at 18002662124 or the international toll line at +1-212-231-2920. Presentation materials and access information can also be found at novelis.com/investors.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a critical partner providing innovative aluminum solutions to customers, and the world's largest roller and recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the presentation slides for the earnings call contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We believe these measures are helpful to investors in measuring our financial performance and liquidity and comparing our performance to our peers. However, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. To the extent we discuss any non-GAAP financial measures on the earnings call, a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure will be available in the presentation slides, which can be found at novelis.com/investors. In addition, the Form 8-K includes a more detailed description of each of these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the usefulness and purpose of such measures.

Attached to this news release are tables showing the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Total Liquidity, Net Debt, Income from continuing operations excluding Special Items, and Segment Information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release which describe Novelis' intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or including the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release are statements about our expectations for first quarter of fiscal year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA per ton to return to levels above $500 per ton and our ability to navigate current inflationary headwinds and global supply chain challenges. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and Novelis' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among other things: changes in the prices and availability of aluminum (or premiums associated with such prices) or other materials and raw materials we use; inflationary pressures impacting the price of labor, freight, coatings and alloys; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging activities; relationships with, and financial and operating conditions of, our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders; fluctuations in the supply of, and prices for, energy in the areas in which we maintain production facilities; our ability to access financing including in connection with potential acquisitions and investments; continued risks stemming from the acquisition of Aleris Corporation, including uncertainties inherent in the acquisition method of accounting; disruption to our global aluminum production and supply chain as a result of COVID-19 or geopolitical factors, such as Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine; changes in the relative values of various currencies and the effectiveness of our currency hedging activities; factors affecting our operations, such as litigation, environmental remediation and clean-up costs, breakdown of equipment and other events; economic, regulatory and political factors within the countries in which we operate or sell our products, including changes in duties or tariffs; risks related to cybersecurity and data breaches; our potential inability to protect our intellectual property and the confidentiality of our know-how, trade secrets, technology, and other proprietary information; competition from other aluminum rolled products producers as well as from substitute materials such as steel, glass, plastic and composite materials; downturns in consumer demand for our products or changes in consumer preferences as it relates to our products; the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on automotive production and demand for automotive aluminum sheet; changes in general economic conditions including deterioration in the global economy; the risks of pandemics or other public health emergencies, including the continued spread and impact of, and the governmental and third party response to, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of climate change or the legal, regulatory, or market response to climate change; changes in government regulations, particularly those affecting taxes, derivative instruments, environmental, health or safety compliance; risks that production levels and margins of our recent capital expenditures do not grow in line with our current expectations and that we may not realize returns commensurate with our investments; changes in interest rates that have the effect of increasing the amounts we pay under our credit facilities and other financing agreements; and our ability to generate cash. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. Other important risk factors are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Novelis Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in millions) (Quarterly figures unaudited) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 4,849

$ 3,631

$ 17,149

$ 12,276 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 4,204

2,917

14,354

9,980 Selling, general and administrative expenses 174

151

631

551 Depreciation and amortization 145

147

550

543 Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 54

61

227

267 Research and development expenses 24

26

92

83 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 1

14

64

14 Restructuring and impairment expenses, net —

1

1

29 Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates —

(2)

(8)

(1) Business acquisition and other related costs —

—

—

11 Other expenses (income), net 25

17

(61)

103

$ 4,627

$ 3,332

$ 15,850

$ 11,580 Income from continuing operations before income tax provision 222

299

1,299

696 Income tax provision 5

119

281

238 Net income from continuing operations $ 217

$ 180

$ 1,018

$ 458 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1)

(4)

(63)

(51) Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

(170) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (1)

$ (4)

$ (63)

$ (221) Net income $ 216

$ 176

$ 955

$ 237 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1

—

1

1 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 215

$ 176

$ 954

$ 236

Novelis Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except number of shares) March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,070

$ 998 Accounts receivable, net





— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $6 and $5 as of March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 2,590

1,687 — related parties 222

166 Inventories 3,038

1,928 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195

198 Fair value of derivative instruments 377

137 Assets held for sale 5

5 Current assets of discontinued operations 6

15 Total current assets $ 7,503

$ 5,134 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,624

4,687 Goodwill 1,081

1,083 Intangible assets, net 623

696 Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates 832

838 Deferred income tax assets 158

130 Other long–term assets





— third parties 274

316 — related parties 1

1 Total assets $ 15,096

$ 12,885 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long–term debt $ 26

$ 71 Short–term borrowings 529

236 Accounts payable





— third parties 3,869

2,498 — related parties 320

230 Fair value of derivative instruments 959

280 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 774

670 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 21

16 Total current liabilities $ 6,498

$ 4,001 Long–term debt, net of current portion 4,967

5,653 Deferred income tax liabilities 158

162 Accrued postretirement benefits 669

878 Other long–term liabilities 295

305 Total liabilities $ 12,587

$ 10,999 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholder's equity





Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 —

— Additional paid–in capital 1,304

1,404 Retained earnings 1,818

864 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (620)

(366) Total equity of our common shareholder $ 2,502

$ 1,902 Noncontrolling interest 7

(16) Total equity $ 2,509

$ 1,886 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,096

$ 12,885

Novelis Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 955

$ 237 Net loss from discontinued operations (63)

(221) Net income from continuing operations $ 1,018

$ 458 Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 550

543 Loss on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net 79

1 Gain on sale of business (15)

— Loss on sale of assets 8

1 Impairment charges —

1 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 64

14 Deferred income taxes, net 27

49 Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates (8)

(1) Gain on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt (10)

(3) Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments 18

28 Other, net 4

— Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of effects from divestitures):





Accounts receivable (1,030)

(323) Inventories (1,184)

(94) Accounts payable 1,540

569 Other assets (6)

91 Other liabilities 77

(125) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 1,132

1,209 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations 11

(82) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,143

$ 1,127 INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures $ (446)

$ (485) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired —

(2,614) Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging 1

4 Proceeds from the sale of a business 9

— Proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net —

9 Outflows from the settlement of derivative instruments, net (53)

(5) Other 16

12 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (473)

(3,079) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations —

357 Net cash used in investing activities $ (473)

$ (2,722) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings $ 1,985

$ 3,042 Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings (2,406)

(2,301) Revolving credit facilities and other, net (69)

(506) Debt issuance costs (25)

(44) Contingent consideration paid in acquisition of business —

(9) Return of capital to our common shareholder (100)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations (615)

182 Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations —

(2) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (615)

$ 180 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 55

(1,415) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2

40 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 1,027

2,402 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,084

$ 1,027







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,070

$ 998 Restricted cash (Included in other long-term assets) 14

15 Restricted cash (Included in prepaid expenses and other current assets) —

14 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 1,084

$ 1,027

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) to Net income attributable to our common shareholder



The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to our common shareholder.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to our common shareholder $ 215

$ 176

$ 954

$ 236 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

—

1

1 Income tax provision 5

119

281

238 Interest, net 51

59

218

258 Depreciation and amortization 145

147

550

543 EBITDA $ 417

$ 501

$ 2,004

$ 1,276















Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation $ 10

$ 14

$ 56

$ 56 Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net 34

(3)

28

11 Realized (gains) losses on derivative instruments not included in segment income (1)

(1)

(2)

1 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 1

14

64

14 Restructuring and impairment expenses, net —

1

1

29 Gain on sale of business —

—

(15)

— Loss on sale of fixed assets 3

1

8

1 Purchase price accounting adjustments —

—

—

29 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1

4

63

51 Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

170 Metal price lag (39)

(26)

(166)

6 Business acquisition and other related costs —

—

—

11 Other, net 5

—

4

59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 431

$ 505

$ 2,045

$ 1,714

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)



The following table reconciles Adjusted free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, non-

GAAP financial measures, to Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations.



Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 1,132

$ 1,209 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (473)

(3,079) Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

2,614 Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes and hedging (10)

(4) Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations 649

740 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations 11

(82) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations —

357 Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes and hedging - discontinued operations —

(403) Adjusted free cash flow $ 660

$ 612

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited)



The following table reconciles Total liquidity to the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents.

(in millions) March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,070

$ 998 Availability under committed credit facilities 1,499

1,223 Total liquidity $ 2,569

$ 2,221

Net debt (unaudited)



The following table reconciles Long-term debt, net of current portion to Net debt.



March 31,

2022

2021 Long–term debt, net of current portion $ 4,967

$ 5,653 Current portion of long–term debt 26

71 Short–term borrowings 529

236 Cash and cash equivalents (1,070)

(998) Net debt $ 4,452

$ 4,962

Reconciliation of Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items (unaudited) to Net income from continuing operations



The following table presents Net income from continuing operations excluding special items. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income from continuing operations $ 217

$ 180

$ 1,018

$ 458 Special Items:













Business acquisition and other related costs —

—

—

11 Gain on sale of a business —

—

(15)

— Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 1

14

64

14 Metal price lag (39)

(26)

(166)

6 Restructuring and impairment expenses, net —

1

1

29 Charitable donation —

—

—

50 Purchase price accounting adjustment —

—

—

29 Tax effect on special items 10

3

32

(36) Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items $ 189

$ 172

$ 934

$ 561

Segment Information (unaudited)



The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).



Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 105

$ 73

$ 96

$ 156

$ 1

$ 431

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

376

271

184

156

—

987 Rolled products - intersegment

—

3

19

—

(22)

— Total rolled products

376

274

203

156

(22)

987



Selected Operating Results Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 174

$ 104

$ 78

$ 132

$ 17

$ 505

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

362

262

199

160

—

983 Rolled products - intersegment

—

10

1

—

(11)

— Total rolled products

362

272

200

160

(11)

983

























Selected Operating Results Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 685

$ 324

$ 352

$ 681

$ 3

$ 2,045

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

1,467

1,038

737

616

—

3,858 Rolled products - intersegment

—

29

26

1

(56)

— Total rolled products

1,467

1,067

763

617

(56)

3,858

























Selected Operating Results Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

North

America

Europe

Asia

South

America

Eliminations

and Other

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 663

$ 285

$ 305

$ 449

$ 12

$ 1,714

























Shipments (in kt)























Rolled products - third party

1,348

947

740

578

—

3,613 Rolled products - intersegment

—

30

6

1

(37)

— Total rolled products

1,348

977

746

579

(37)

3,613



