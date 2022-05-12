Angeles Investors Celebrates Top 100 US Startups with Hispanic DNA

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors , the investment community on a mission to find, fund, and grow the most promising startup ventures – is pleased to announce the top 100 startups in the U.S. with Hispanic or Latinx DNA. Awardees will be recognized today during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards in Silicon Valley, sponsored by SVB - Silicon Valley Bank.

The Angeles 100 celebrates a collection of inspiring venture-backed startups driving innovation. These startups have built, or are building, great companies of the exact kind Angeles supports and invests in. This year's honorees exemplify how startup founders are driving business forward and setting their organizations up for success.

The 2022 awadess were nominated and selected based on their having secured funding (seed through Series E), the founder, co-founder, and/or board member being of Hispanic descent, being incorporated in the United States and their ability to show year-over-year growth.

"We're excited to be back in-person at the Computer History Museum for the event today to celebrate great business achievements, exceptional leadership, reconnect with old peers, forge new partnerships, and obtain new perspectives into this fast-paced industry from the world's leading investors and entrepreneurs", said Adela Cepeda, Angeles Investors Board Chair and Director at BMO Financial Corporation.

Angeles Investors will celebrate the top 100 startup ventures with Hispanic DNA, called the Angeles 100, during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards this evening at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

