Big Data Exchange (BDx) Expands Into Indonesia Through US $300M Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta Joint Venture

Agreement Launches Development of World-Class Data Centers; The Joint Venture Company Set to Transform Indonesia's Digital Landscape

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx), a leading data center solutions provider in Asia Pacific, announces today it has inked a conditional sale and purchase agreement of shares (CSPA) and joint venture agreement, together with a series of commercial and operational agreements, with PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH), PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, and PT Starone Mitra Telekomunikasi (SMT). This would be one of the largest foreign investments in the data center sector in Indonesia, carrying an estimated enterprise value of US $300M effective upon completion of the CSPA, and marks BDx's entry into the Indonesian data center market.

Through this strategic agreement, BDx will collaborate with IOH and Lintasarta to establish a new trailblazing data center and cloud-focused operation in Indonesia. The joint venture is being formed to meet Indonesia's growing need for a higher level of global data center facilities and will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of the most advanced innovative solutions to enable digital transformation. This marquee company will focus on multiple industries, including financial services, hyperscalers, telecom operators and government organizations.

"This agreement adds a key Asia-Pacific market to BDx's expanding data center portfolio," said Braham Singh, CEO of BDx. "Indonesia's rapidly growing and sustained demand for connectivity and cloud services continues to drive the need for data center solutions, providing the next strategic step in BDx's footprint. BDx's dedication to data center operational excellence and its commitment to sustainability will be reflected throughout every step of this venture."

According to a recent report released by Mordor Intelligence, the Indonesia data center market was worth $1.67 billion USD in 2021, and it is expected to grow to $3.43 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 13%.

"This partnership will fulfill the critical need for robust, world-class data centers in Indonesia and elevate this data center market while empowering enterprise and hyperscale digital transformation and growth," said Mayank Srivastava, Chief Development Officer of BDx. "Indonesia's digital ambitions align with our ability to deliver transformation and support the market's needs and projected growth trajectory."

Customers in Indonesia will soon gain access to BDx's existing carrier-neutral network that spans Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore, as well as its data center infrastructure and maintenance tools, including 360°View. BDx customers and hyperscalers in other markets will be able to connect to the company's new Indonesia data centers and infrastructure seamlessly. The BDx platform's growth strategy is comprised of new greenfield and expansion projects.

The joint venture, subject to approvals and completion of the CSPA, was entered into during a signing ceremony held on May 12 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Big Data Exchange (BDx)

BDx is a leading data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider in Asia-Pacific and a portfolio company of I Squared Capital. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx empowers enterprises to scale across the world's most influential markets. With ultra-modern facilities spanning China, Hong Kong and Singapore, BDx goes beyond space and power to deliver next-gen solutions. BDx's commitment to boosting sustainability has resulted in partnering with renewable power suppliers and forging coalitions to develop groundbreaking technologies and digitally transform its facilities. The company is vigorously expanding its presence into emerging regions to meet the growing digital requirements of hyperscalers, multinational, and financial services enterprises.

