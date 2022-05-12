FlexClip's New Timeline Mode Boosts Video Editing Power and Flexibility

New Timeline mode streamlines video editing workflow for advanced editing opportunities

HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PearlMountain has launched a powerful new Timeline mode feature for its flagship FlexClip video maker platform. The new feature enables individuals to expand their basic video editing to create high-impact videos for any use.

"We are pleased to announce a streamlined Timeline mode for FlexClip," said Lin Xiao, CEO and founder of FlexClip. "There is an excellent balance between power, simplicity, and we've maintained an intuitive user interface. The latest version of FlexClip provides users with unprecedented video editing possibilities, allowing them to achieve results that are close to those of a pro. Users don't need a large budget and there are no learning curves or complicated tools."

Timeline mode provides greater efficiency and the ability to be more creative that's equally applicable for beginners or experienced professionals. Browser-based FlexClip provides video creators with a balance between ease of use and increased functionality, enabling anyone to immediately begin using it.

The company has long been known for its Storyboard mode, able to turn out stunning videos in just minutes. The storyboard-based method is much like building presentation slides. The Timeline mode rollout enables individuals to add multiple music tracks and audio to their video. Users can easily cut, move and rearrange multiple tracks simply by dragging them to the desired position.

FlexClip also eliminates the tedious and time-consuming process of adjusting different elements on the screen. Users can use the drag-and-drop functionality to move and rearrange text, clips, images, animations and GIFs to transform their videos into cinematic masterpieces.

The latest version of FlexClip includes an automatic AI background removal tool and a fun GIF maker. FlexClip has improved export abilities, providing new possibilities for embedding video and sharing with others via the URL or social icons.

FlexClip's video editing suite continues to exceed users' expectations. The updated FlexClip featuring Timeline mode and a comprehensive set of tools makes it easy for anyone to create high-quality videos for personal or professional use. The software is inspiring a new generation of video creators in innovative ways.

About FlexClip

FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that can help novice users and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations and social media videos with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe. Connect with FlexClip on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Downloadable Assets

Click here

View original content:

SOURCE PearlMountain Limited