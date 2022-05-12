Movano Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference call begins at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time today

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices, reported financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2022 and provided a business update.

Highlights from the first quarter and recent weeks include the following:

Movano has successfully validated the functionality of its proprietary and patented system-on-a-chip (SoC), which is the smallest ever custom mmWave integrated sensor designed specifically for non-invasive glucose and cuffless blood pressure monitoring. While the majority of current wearables on the market use off-the-shelf optical sensors, Movano spent four years developing, designing and shrinking its multi-chip architecture from four integrated circuits into a single SoC in an effort to deliver a higher level of accuracy, offer form factor flexibility and provide its technology to consumers at a lower price point. Movano is currently integrating the SoC into a new prototype system, which will be closer in size and shape to its final product, and enable the Company to conduct longer, more complex blood pressure and glucose studies.





Alongside this milestone, Movano was granted one new patent, marking a total of seven U.S. patents currently issued to the Company. The new patent protects innovations around Movano's multi-band chip design, which uses signal diversity and advanced signal processing capabilities and will be integrated into various medical devices in the future.





Movano hired a world class go-to-market (GOTM) leadership team to prepare for commercialization of the Movano Ring and future medical devices. The GOTM team is currently planning for Movano's limited beta release, which is on track to take place in 2H 2022, as previously announced, as well as building the foundation for a broader direct-to-consumer market launch following a successful beta program. Additionally, the Company continues to have conversations with potential strategic partners that align with the Company's mission and goals in the healthcare and consumer sectors. As previously announced, the GOTM leadership team includes:

Nan Kirsten Forte , a pioneer within the healthcare media industry with a track record of success in marketing, partnerships, go-to-market execution, and mergers and acquisitions, recently joined Movano's Board of Directors. Over her 30-year career, Nan has been an entrepreneur in successful start-ups and an "intrapreneur" at public companies, such as WebMD and now Everyday Health Group. Among her many accomplishments, Nan spearheaded the development of WebMD's Symptom Checker and helped grow the WebMD audience from 1 million to over 120 million monthly users. Nan will Chair the Corporate Development Committee of the Board of Directors, which will review and evaluate business development, capital management and commercialization activities.

"In my 30 plus years in the healthcare industry, I've brought novel medical devices to the market which have improved the lives of people with chronic conditions. While rewarding, I believe the technology we're developing at Movano is some of the most cutting edge and exciting I've worked on because of the opportunity to positively impact a much broader group of people – the hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide who have or are at risk of getting diabetes or hypertension or who just want to regain control of their wellbeing," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc. "At Movano, we're developing technology that combines the best of the consumer and medical worlds to provide equitable access to health data with timely feedback through beautifully designed products. We're moving healthcare technology in a direction that's more approachable, both in price and in experience, arming consumers with medically validated data and key insights they can trust, and packaging it into a solution that looks great and provides real value, so it becomes a seamless part of consumers' everyday lifestyle and helps them achieve a more well balanced, healthier and happier life."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Movano reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.9 million , or a loss of $(0.21) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.1 million , or a loss of $(1.01) per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.





The Company reported an operating loss of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an operating loss of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.





Movano is a development stage company and the majority of its business activities to date and planned future activities will be devoted to research and development. As such, the Company did not generate revenue in either the first quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2021.





The Company had $27.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2022 , compared to $33.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as of December 31, 2021 .





The total number of shares outstanding was 32,772,060 as of March 31, 2022 .

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update today at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT).

Attendees can access the live webcast here or on the investors section of Movano's website at https://ir.movano.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0989 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0921 (international). Attendees can also use the Call Me link, in which they will be dialed in to the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) is developing a platform to deliver purpose-driven healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. We are on a mission to empower and inspire you to live a healthier, happier life by combining vital health data with personalized intelligent feedback in stylish form factors. Movano plans to add medically validated data to its platform, which caretakers and healthcare professionals can use to help you identify and better manage the symptoms of chronic conditions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Movano Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)























March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,442

$ 17,675 Short-term investments

9,247

15,921 Payroll tax credit, current portion

336

166 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

220

1,296 Total current assets

28,245

35,058 Property and equipment, net

536

529 Payroll tax credit, noncurrent portion

459

630 Other assets

397

48 Total assets

$ 29,637

$ 36,265









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 649

$ 311 Other current liabilities

1,982

2,907 Total current liabilities

2,631

3,218 Noncurrent liabilities:







Early exercised stock option liability

241

281 Other noncurrent liabilities

231

36 Total noncurrent liabilities

472

317 Total liabilities

3,103

3,535







































Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 32,772,060 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

3

3 Additional paid-in capital

98,261

97,506 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30)

(11) Accumulated deficit

(71,700)

(64,768) Total stockholders' equity

26,534

32,730 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and

stockholders' equity

$ 29,637

$ 36,265

Movano Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development $ 4,591

$ 1,942 General and administrative 2,347

1,324 Total operating expenses 6,938

3,266







Loss from operations (6,938)

(3,266)







Other income (expense), net:





Interest expense —

(883) Change in fair value of warrant liability —

(1,581) Change in fair value of derivative liability —

121 Interest and other income, net 6

1 Other income (expense), net 6

(2,342)







Net loss (6,932)

(5,608)







Accretion and dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock —

(2,489) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (6,932)

$ (8,097)







Net loss $ (6,932)

$ (5,608) Other comprehensive loss:





Change in unrealized loss on available-for sale securities (19)

— Total comprehensive loss $ (6,951)

$ (5,608)















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.21)

$ (1.01)







Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 32,744,004

8,049,048

