The Foundation Assar Gabrielssons fund scholarship recipients 2022 appointed: AB Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assar Gabrielsson Foundation has nominated Angela Molinaro as the winner in the basic science research category and Emilia Alfonzo Rodriguez as the winner in the clinical research category. The scholarship recipients, who both do research at the University of Gothenburg, are rewarded with SEK 100,000 each, which is paid to the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg as extra research grants.

"Angela Molinaro is awarded the prize in the category of basic scientific research for her advanced and innovative, experimental studies concerning PI3K signaling linked to, among other things, cancer. The research shows differences in the physiological effects of different PI3K isoforms, as well as factors that can influence treatment with PI3K-inhibiting substances. The results from the dissertation provide new basic knowledge that in the long run can be used for better treatment of cancer diseases," says Eva Forssell-Aronsson, professor at the University of Gothenburg and executive member of the Assar Gabrielsson Foundation in the motivation.

"Emilia Alfonzo Rodriguez receives the award in the category of clinical research for clinically relevant and well-conducted studies concerning screening and treatment of cervical and vaginal cancer. The research was focused on the importance of screening and comparison between different surgical methods. This knowledge can lead to clear benefits for patients through better diagnosis and treatment of these cancers," says Professor Eva Forssell-Aronsson.

Assar Gabrielsson was one of Volvo's founders. In accordance with his wishes, a fund was established for clinical research of cancer diseases. The fund has existed since 1962. It primarily supports research projects that are considered promising but have not yet reached the weight that provides funding from central funds.

The award ceremony for the prizes will be held at Sahlgrenska University Hospital on Wednesday 18 May 09.15-11.30, Stammen, Blå stråket 6, Sahlgrenska US, Gothenburg. The event is held in English.

13 May, 2022

Journalists who want further information, please contact:

Torbjörn Holmström, Chairman of the Assar Gabrielssons Foundation & Senior Advisor AB Volvo, 031 66 10 73, or

Eva Forssell-Aronsson, Executive Member of the Assar Gabrielsson Foundation,

070 372 26 26 Assar Gabrielsson award for increased awareness of cancer treatment

