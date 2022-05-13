Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses Receive ISO Class 2 Certification to Run in Clean Room Environments

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its M400 smart glasses has been tested for airborne particle purity and has received ISO class 2 certification. The assignment of ISO class 2, according to DIN EN ISO 14644-1, means that the M400 only emits a maximum of 8 particles of size 0.1 µm and 3 particles of size 0.2 µm in one minute per cubic foot of air. This certification will allow the M400 to be used within clean room environments that are typically employed by firms in industries that include electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, optics, solar and aerospace/defense.

"We are pleased to receive this level of certification for our M400, a strong result and one which represents a competitive advantage over other wearable devices that are not certified as highly," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Use of our M400 smart glasses within clean rooms will allow operators to send and receive critical process information and improve their workflows without the need for expert technicians to physically be in the clean room to support them, saving time and keeping the number of people in the clean room to a minimum."

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

