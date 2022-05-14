2022 New Jersey 'Walk with Us to Cure Lupus' Raises Awareness and Funds for Commonly Misdiagnosed Autoimmune Disease

The Lupus Research Alliance Teams Up with the NY Jets and LRA Founding Chair Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson IV for 20th Anniversary of National Walk Program

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) brought together thousands of people to MetLife Stadium for the 2022 New Jersey Walk with Us to Cure Lupus to raise lupus awareness. The MetLife walk marked the 20th anniversary of the LRA's national Walk Program.

Kicking off the Lupus Research Alliance 2022 'NJ Walk with Us to Cure Lupus' May 14. Pictured left to right: LRA Board member and broadcast journalist Brenda Blackmon; LRA Board member Bishop Rudy Carlton; LRA President/CEO Kenneth M. Farber; lupus advocate Judith Mills; EVP, Johnson & Johnson Vanessa Broadhurst; LRA Founding Chair and NY Jets Chairman, Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson; SVP, Wells Fargo Adam Blackwood; and NY Jets tight end CJ Uzomah. (PRNewswire)

As Honorary Chair of the 2022 NJ Walk, Ambassador Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson inspired the crowd, highlighting the LRA's accomplishments and its vision for the future. Vice President of Community Relations for the New York Jets Jesse Linder introduced current team players who came out to champion the lupus cause including cornerback Michael Carter II, long snapper Tom Hennessy, punter Braden Mann, kicker Eddy Pineiro, and tight end CJ Uzomah. The program kicked off with a welcome by Brenda Blackmon, LRA Board Member and Emmy-Award winning broadcast journalist.

The mission of the Lupus Research Alliance is to fund breakthroughs in the treatment and cure for an autoimmune disease affecting millions worldwide, particularly women of color. Since its inception, the LRA has invested $220 million in promising lupus research – resulting in the validation or testing of more than a dozen potential therapies for lupus.

"Despite progress and promise in lupus research over the past two decades, much more needs to be done," said Ambassador Johnson. "I attended the first-ever New Jersey Walk 19 years ago, and I'm proud of how the community comes together each year to support people with lupus."

"We are making tremendous advances in research and excited to continue the momentum," commented Kenneth M. Farber, LRA President and CEO. "With new treatments for lupus and lupus nephritis, a serious form of lupus affecting the kidney, we certainly have a lot to celebrate. LRA is excited to once again host this Walk in-person this year. We thank the New York Jets for its long-standing support of the LRA's work."

The LRA greatly appreciates the support of all its sponsors, including corporate sponsors GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Atlantic Health System, RWJBarnabas Health, PNC Bank, M&T Bank, New York Jets, and Wawa as well as pharma partners Aurinia Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Equillium and Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group. Special thanks go to the thousands of people contributing to finding better treatments and a cure. Because the LRA's Board of Directors covers all administrative and fundraising costs, 100 percent of donations goes directly to lupus research programs.

REGISTRATION: Participation in LRA's Walk program is free. Walk with Us to Cure Lupus is a major fundraising event, and everyone is encouraged to raise donations to support lupus research. Visit www.lupusresearch.org. Email Walks@LupusResearch.org for more information about the event.

The Walk with Us to Cure Lupus program is just one way to contribute to the lupus cause. Lupus Awareness Month marks the launch of the LRA's ManyOne Can Make a Difference movement, inviting the lupus community to get involved with the organization in a variety of ways. In addition to fundraising, people with lupus, friends and family are urged to visit LupusResearch.org to explore how to advocate for increased federal research dollars, raise disease awareness, and get involved in the clinical research process. Suggestions for fundraising range from shopping with AmazonSmile to hosting your own event. The ManyOne Can campaign is founded on the confidence that while no one individual can do it alone, ManyOne Can.

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 90 percent of people with lupus are women; lupus most often strikes during the childbearing years of 15-45. African Americans, Latinx, Asians and Native Americans are two to three times at greater risk than Caucasians. In lupus, the immune system, designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that can attack any part of the body including the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering diverse scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

Related Links

https://www.lupusresearch.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lupus Research Alliance