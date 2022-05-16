Anycubic Forges Ahead in 3D Printing with Release of Anycubic LeviQ and Anycubic LighTurbo

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer manufacturer, introduced the Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling technology and Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix Light Source. The former aims to provide a beginner-friendly experience for users while the latter is for contributing to excellent print quality and superb print details.

Why release Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling technology?

For 3D printing, leveling the print platform is a crucial step before starting any print. An uneven bed often leads to print quality issues, such as messy first layers, warping, or details not printing correctly which wastes filament and time. "Most budget 3D printers in the market get a level bed through manual leveling but the calibration process can be a hassle as setting the bed leveling correctly requires a decent level of experience and judgment making it easy for 3D printing beginners to be tripped up during this process. To simplify the leveling process, Anycubic introduced its Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling system to provide an effortless calibrating experience for newbies," said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.

How the Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling system works

Anycubic LeviQ covers two different leveling sensors — a strain gauge leveling sensor and inductive leveling sensor. The strain-gauge-based approach works by touching down at 25 points on the bed to create a mesh that compensates for any variances in the print platform. Since the physical distance between the nozzle tip and build surface can be sensed, an appropriate Z-axis offset can be implemented automatically.

With the help of this strain-gauge leveling system, the newly released Kobra Max 3D printer can ensure a good first layer of a print is deposited optimally onto the build platform. This lays a good foundation for a successful print.

Unlike the strain gauge leveling sensor, the inductive sensor works by producing a magnetic field and detecting the field's interference. It can detect distance or gaps on metal surfaces without direct contact and automatically compensates for the irregularity in its print platform.

Anycubic applied this inductive leveling sensor to the Kobra 3D printer to save beginners' time in leveling the bed, contributing a smooth and consistent first layer.

Advantages of Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling

Since it is directed by a computer using precise sensors, the Anycubic LeviQ is more consistent than manually levelling the bed with paper. In addition, Anycubic LeviQ is much easier to level 3D printers than manual leveling. Users only need to click a few buttons on the printer's interface to level the bed. After initially setting it up, it no longer needs to be re-leveled or adjusted. If users need to adjust the distance slightly, they can achieve it by adjusting the Z offset.

Why introduce the Anycubic LighTurbo system?

UV light is one of the essential parts of resin 3D printers because UV light energy and light transmission involves print speed, accuracy, and print details. To help users achieve excellent prints, sharper print details, and a faster print speed, Anycubic introduced its LighTurbo system to provide the best print experience.

How the Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix Light Source system works

The Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix Light Source system includes an LCD screen, optical lens, lens bracket, and LED beads. The LED beads project light onto the optical lens during printing, which refracts all the diffuse rays and converts them into parallel light. The parallel light then directly shines on the whole screen at once to cure the resin.

Advantages of the Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix Light Source System

Unlike standard color LCD panels with filters, the monochrome LCD panel of the Anycubic LighTurbo allows more energy to pass through, which means exposure to cure the resin layer can be faster, and thus print speed is also quicker. Additionally, compared with other point light sources on the market, the Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix Light Source shines directly onto the build area without expansion and can fix pixel distortion issues and contribute to excellent print details.

"The Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix Light Source used in Anycubic's LCD 3D printers follows the Photon model, and you can see it on our newly released Anycubic Photon M3, M3 plus, and M3 Max. It will help us to continue making breakthroughs in exploring print quality and speed," added James Ouyang.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry that specializes in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality. For More information about Anycubic, please visit the company's website.

