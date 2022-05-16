ArmorCode Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode , the leader in AppSecOps, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2022 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This thirteen year old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. ArmorCode was specifically recognized for its AppSecOps platform which enables application security teams to successfully scale their ability to identify, remediate and prevent application vulnerability and compliance issues.

"We are excited to be recognized for the innovation and disruption that our team at ArmorCode has achieved in the AppSecOps space," said Nikhil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of ArmorCode. "Receiving this award furthers our mission to democratize application security, and we look forward to continuing to provide AppSec teams with the visibility, actionable insight, automation, and integration needed to build, deliver, and scale an effective and efficient AppSec program across the entire organization and DevSecOps pipeline."

"Companies from diverse fields and in various stages submitted their applications to our prestigious TiE50 Awards, showcasing innovation and disruption. In addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program, we also had in-kind sponsors offering a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the award and recognition. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show, to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch to the show," said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.

"TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce the TiE50 winners. TiE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connecting them with our sponsors, partners, and investors in the TiE Ecosystem" said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards were officially presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on May 6th. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50 .

This award recognition comes on the heels of ArmorCode's recent announcement as a proud Diamond sponsor of AppSecCon 2022, a premier virtual application security event that will take place on May 18-19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (PT) each day. This event will be hosted by The Purple Book Community, a community of top security leaders, and is expected to host thousands of leading security professionals from around the world. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.thepurplebook.club/appseccon .

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is the industry's leading AppSecOps platform. ArmorCode customers reduce application exposure and risk, while scaling AppSec effectiveness and impact by 10x or more across the organization. ArmorCode customers use the platform for AppSec Posture, Vulnerability, and Compliance Management and DevSecOps automation. ArmorCode AppSecOps platform is delivering a 10X AppSec Force Multiplier™ impact to several marquee enterprises. To learn more, please visit www.armorcode.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About TiE50

Now celebrating its thirteenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early-to-mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs, as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.

TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2022 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. More information: TiEcon.org

