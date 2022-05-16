Coupa Ready to Open Record-Setting Inspire

Global business leaders across Finance, Treasury, Procurement, Supply Chain, Sustainability, Technology uniting to solve industries' biggest challenges

BERLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual customer community conference for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a worldwide leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), will welcome a record-setting audience of companies and business leaders from across the region – reflective of the growing imperative facing companies to maximize the value of every dollar they spend to navigate dynamic global market pressures.

Business leaders across key segments – supply chain, procurement, finance, and IT – will come together in Berlin for Coupa Inspire to collaborate on removing major obstacles to growth and success, including areas like supply chain, sustainability and climate change, and resilience. Uniting these voices helps businesses break down silos and demonstrates the mentality that 'none of us is as smart as all of us.'

Participants will gain insights in innovation, leadership, and strategy directly from executives from top global brands, including AstraZeneca, BMW, B/S/H, Deutsche Post DHL Group, IKEA, Maersk, Nestle, Puma, Swiss Re, and Zurich Insurance.

In total, Coupa has managed more than $3.3 trillion USD in cumulative global business spend for more than 2,500 customers. The company's long been considered a trailblazer in Business Spend Management, with the most recent recognition as a leader coming from independent analyst group Forrester Research.

Forrester in March placed Coupa as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q1 2022, noting Coupa's continuing innovation and customer obsession. The report states: "We expect [Coupa] to continue delivering more domain-specific innovation than its rivals do."

"Business spend management is moving from a back-office conversation to the front of CEO and CFO digital transformation plans. These companies trust Coupa to help them break old bonds and become more profitable and purposeful through their business spend," explained Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa's chairman and CEO.

"In every key area – from sustainability to supply chain, procurement to risk management – Coupa delivers the intelligence, innovation, and expertise these companies rely on to succeed," Bernshteyn added.

The partnership with Coupa will be highlighted by companies speaking at Inspire, including B/S/H.

Coupa and B/S/H

B/S/H, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and digital services leader headquartered in Germany, selected Coupa to increase speed, transparency, and efficiency in its procurement processes and thus, to build more synergies across its business, as well as create successful, lasting, and resilient relationships with suppliers.

"The value from Coupa goes beyond just savings. Coupa provides the transparency on spend globally we need but also allows us to broaden our strategic view and focus on more complex challenges like sustainability, a foundational pillar for our company that's critical for our success," said Katrin Bogel, senior vice president, head of purchasing indirect categories at B/S/H.

Photo ( JPG / PNG ): Coupa Chairman and CEO Rob Bernshteyn speaks at Inspire, the company's annual community event in Las Vegas on April 5, 2022. The company opens Inspire EMEA in Berlin on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

