Ellucian Names Susan Morrow as Chief Marketing Officer

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Susan Morrow as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Morrow will lead all aspects of Ellucian's Global Marketing Organization including Brand Marketing, Global Campaigns and Demand Generation, Events, Field Marketing, Solutions Marketing and Marketing Operations.

"Susan brings strong vertical expertise in higher education and K-12 across a broad range of leadership roles in marketing, product, innovation and sales. Her experience in SaaS and digital transformation will further strengthen Ellucian's growth in response to the increased demand of institutions to move to the cloud to achieve greater productivity, security and student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Susan's energetic style paired with her success developing customer relationships, mobilizing high-performing teams, and accelerating revenue opportunities will supercharge our marketing team and strategic initiatives as we continue to grow and scale the business. I'm pleased to welcome Susan to Ellucian and look forward to her leadership and impact."

"I believe that the path to equity is education, and the future of education depends on technology innovation," said Susan Morrow. "As the market leader driving the ecosystem of technology in higher education, Ellucian powers institutions with solutions and services in support of this mission. I'm thrilled to join my colleagues at Ellucian to tell that story."

Most recently, Ms. Morrow joins Ellucian from Salesforce where she led a team of education technologists as General Manager, Education Cloud. She previously served as Vice Chancellor of Innovation for a nonprofit university system and has founded and managed several startups and nonprofit organizations. Other market and technology leadership experience includes serving as a development executive for Pearson, Chief Product Officer for Reading Rainbow, and executive product roles at Leapfrog Toys and Adobe.

Ms. Morrow holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bryn Mawr College and a Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

